Ongoing police investigation closes roads near New Castle on Monday

By Esteban Parra, Delaware News Journal
 2 days ago

UPDATE: A 17-year-old was charged with fatally stabbing a man outside an apartment building in Mayview Manor. Read the full story here.

An ongoing New Castle County Police investigation has closed a pair of roads Monday afternoon near New Castle.

Police did not immediately respond to a question about what they were investigating inside an apartment building located at the intersection of Hillview Avenue and Sixth Street in the community of Mayview Manor.

Police SUVs could be seen lined up outside the two-story brick building. A canine unit also searched the area about 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Ongoing police investigation closes roads near New Castle on Monday

