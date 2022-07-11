ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southside, AL

Keep calm, Southside police advise, there will be active shooter training this week at SHS

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
Southside police want the public to be aware: There will be active shooter training Wednesday and Thursday at Southside High School, with a full response to a staged incident.

It's an exercise, not an emergency, authorities want people to know, to avoid alarming anyone.

Southside Police Capt. Jay Freeman said multiple agencies will be involved in the training, which will include simulated gunshots and a large police, fire and emergency medical service response in the area of the high school.

There will be active role players on site, Freeman said, but no one will be in danger.

Police are asking that people to avoid the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

WHNT News 19

2 arrested after trying to break in to Decatur store

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to break in to a Decatur electronics store late Sunday night. John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison are both charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man charged with animal cruelty

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was recently arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last month.   Cullman County Animal Control Director Rodney Banister said a call was received for a welfare check on two canines at a county residence back on June 17. He said the animals were seized that day.   “Officer Jarrett quickly responded and found two canines, (one bulldog mix and one shepherd mix) without proper nutrition and shelter at an abandoned residence,” Banister said. “They were quickly taken to a local veterinary hospital, seen and released. They are at the animal shelter where their health has improved greatly.”  Arrest warrants were issued, and Levi Joseph Gerst, 40, recently turned himself in.  
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Gun Arrest

Anniston, AL – Per a release from the Anniston Police Department while working Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) yesterday, Officer Chaffin conducted a traffic stop in the area of AL Hwy 202 for a minor traffic violation. Consent to search the vehicle was gained from the driver. While searching the vehicle, Officer Chaffin located 19 grams of Methamphetamine, a handgun, and various drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. Due to the proactive patrolling by Officer Chaffin dangerous drugs were taken off the streets.
ANNISTON, AL
