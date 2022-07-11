ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

'All about the workers': Memphis companies honored for promoting equity in hiring

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
For Mariah and Neil Harris, owners of staffing firm Prestigious Placement Inc., being recognized as one of the staffing agencies in Memphis most committed to equity was an honor.

But Neil said it was also a recognition of Memphis' workforce, what workers have accomplished as well as what can be done to make the workforce stronger and lift individuals and communities.

"This is all about the workers," he said. "They're trying to create something, and that's an extension of themselves. Your daily body of work is your business card, and it hurts to not be able to make it to work. It hurts to wake up an hour early and walk four blocks and stand in the rain under a tree hoping you don't get fired for being late."

The company was one of five presented with the first set of Gold Standard Certification Monday by the Greater Memphis Chamber. Along with Prestigious Placement, Staffline LLC, CTD Staffing LLC, Summerfield Associates Inc. and ProLogistix received the certification.

The Gold Standard Certification program "for inclusive and reputable employment agencies" was established by the chamber to help identify staffing agencies that go above and beyond to treat employees fairly and promote equity in hiring practices.

The program grew out of a series of conversations the chamber helped foster after the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020 between activists, clergy and business leaders.

"From Protest to Progress initiative emanated from, really, a call about equity and inclusion in law enforcement jobs and business opportunity. Because we do know the two things that lead to success happen to be access and opportunity," chamber President and CEO Beverly Robertson said.

Robertson said the program was originally conceived by her predecessor, Phil Trenary, who was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis in 2018.

Companies seeking the Gold Standard Certification have to put together an extensive application, Robertson said, which is then reviewed by chamber personnel and a volunteer panel consisting of activists and business leaders. They were graded on business practices, services provided and letters of support from clients.

She said that while there were five companies to get the certification this year, she hoped it would multiply as time went on. The certifications will be awarded annually.

The goal, she said, was not only to encourage staffing agencies to do the best things for their clients but also to make sure pathways are available for people to climb a career ladder and improve economic outcomes for themselves, their family and their community.

Neil said he was inspired to leave his career as an English teacher at Whitehaven High School because he would see students who had excelled in his class end up struggling after graduation, sometimes ending up incarcerated.

He wanted to help be that transition from school to the workforce, a bridge that helps provide a support system for people who might not have reliable transportation, childcare, housing or other things that make it difficult to find and keep a good job.

They help clients not only with job placement but with transportation, accessing healthcare, getting loans and mortgages and credit repair.

"Paycheck advances or loans, dental work, mortgage loans for their homes really kickstart their lives," Mariah said.

That type of commitment is exactly what Robertson said the chamber is looking for.

"While the chamber doesn't assume the position of regulating businesses, we do hold ourselves responsible for creating and supporting clear pathways to viable career opportunities for all individuals and supporting local businesses that are true assets to our community," she said.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

