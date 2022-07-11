ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follow the money: Louisiana's U.S. Senate candidates post campaign finance reports

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Louisiana's U.S. Senate candidates posted their latest campaign finance reports 10 days before official qualifying for the race begins next week.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy continues to display staggering fundraising prowess with $15.8 million cash on hand to fuel his reelection campaign, raising $5.6 million in the second quarter.

Kennedy is nearing completion of his first six-year term.

Three Democratic candidates challenging Kennedy also filed reports.

Luke Mixon, a former Navy fighter pilot and commercial airline pilot who has secured the endorsement of Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, has taken the lead among Democrats in cash on hand with $584,252 after raising more than $635,000 in the second quarter. He's raised $1.11 million overall.

Gary Chambers, a Baton Rouge activist, is next in cash on hand with $137,986. Chambers became a social media sensation with online ads featuring him smoking a marijuana joint to advocate for legalization and burning the Confederal flag.

Syrita Steib, former director of a non-profit agency designed to create opportunities for formerly incarcerated women, is third among Democrats in cash on hand with $15,853.

Qualifying for the Nov. 8 election is July 20-22 at the Louisiana Secretary of State office in Baton Rouge.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1 .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Follow the money: Louisiana's U.S. Senate candidates post campaign finance reports

