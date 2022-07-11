ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach breaks 1995 heat record; Heat index of mid-90s feels like 100 to 107 degrees

By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

Although the outside temperature is the mid-90s in the shade, it might feel like anywhere from 101 degrees to 107 degrees across the Treasure Coast.

It's all because of what meteorologists said is the “summertime pattern” of evening storms and southwesterly winds.

While record highs were broken in some areas over the weekend and upper to mid-90s are expected through Tuesday, forecasters said highs should ease off “just slightly” later in the week.

Vero Beach hit a 25-year high of 97 degrees Sunday, up one-degree from a 96-degree record high set in 1995, said meteorologist Jessie Smith with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6tvM_0gbtvPLb00

A 96-degree Vero Beach record set July 11, 2020 was not broken Monday. Highs to the south were untouched, such as Fort Pierce's 99-degree record set in 1980.

Although heat indices are making it feel close to 10 degrees hotter than actual temperatures, Smith said for the most part, so far, it’s not record-breaking hot weather.

“The heat index values are a little bit higher that what we normally would be,” said Smith. “It’s just kind of the summer-time pattern.”

The arrival of seasonal storms later in the day is part of that pattern.

A southwesterly wind flow also factored into higher heat index ranges she said by blowing inland across the Treasure Coast versus a easterly coastal flow which would bring air cooled over the Atlantic on shore.

That wind direction she said was having “the opposite effect on the west coast,” where highs dropped by a few degrees in Tampa.

“It’s mainly just 'it’s July and it's Florida',” Smith said.

The federal weather agency describes the heat index as “what the temperature feels like to the human body” with a combination of relative humidity and air temperature.

In areas with higher humidity, the process of perspiration is disrupted meaning “the human body feels warmer in humid conditions” and cooler in arid areas.

The heat in Florida, she said is not part of the “heat dome” breaking records across the Southwest and central United States .

States there are experiencing record breaking highs from a “heat dome,” which is said to be a maintained atmospheric high pressure area which traps heat where it settles.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood , or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach breaks 1995 heat record; Heat index of mid-90s feels like 100 to 107 degrees

