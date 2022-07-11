ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The hunt for Petersburg's new superintendent is on

By Zoe Collins Rath, The Progress-Index
 2 days ago

The Petersburg City Public Schools is on the hunt for a new Superintendent.

Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin was the previous superintendent who left in the spring and Assistant-Superintendent Dr. Julius Hamlin was the acting Superintendent for the Division. With the position open, the School Board has less than 180 days to fill the position.

Filling the position of Superintendent takes time and notifying people in the proper positions at the Virginia Department of Education helps the process along. Of course, the process will be confidential.

"The Petersburg School Board will work collaboratively with the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the State Board President in selecting an Acting and a new Superintendent," said Board Chair Kenneth Pritchett.

However, if the position cannot be filled within 120 days the School Board has to follow rules set by the MOU between PCPS and the VDOE. According to the MOU, "the school division must submit a written report to the Superintendent of Public Instruction demonstrating its timely efforts to make an appointment. Upon request, a school board shall be granted up to an additional 180 days to appoint a division superintendent."

