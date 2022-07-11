ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Opioid overdose reversal, fentanyl test kits at seminar

By Kayla Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0pSb_0gbtvFlZ00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 11, a local non-profit helped community members learn about tools that could save a loved one from an opioid overdose.

The Matt Adams Foundation for Opioid Recovery has given out over four thousand overdose reversal kits since it started, and continued that effort at its harm reduction seminar at Arsaga’s Mill District from 1-3 PM on Monday.

Arkansas sees increase in opioid-related deaths

People also learned how to use fentanyl testing kits to help people avoid accidentally taking the drug.

Brittany Kelly, the nonprofit’s co-founder, said 160 people have reported that the testing kits saved their lives. Kelly said they’re one of two organizations in Arkansas that teach and give out these tools, and that there’s a lack of resources in the area for those with opioid addiction.

Kelly said having the knowledge on how to administer life-saving tools prior to coming across an overdose is important.

“You never know when you’re going to come across a situation and even in a situation, you’re going to be panicked because no one’s calm in a situation like this,” said Kelly.

Arkansas has second-highest opioid Rx rate in U.S.

Beyond hosting seminars, the Matt Adams Foundation offers encouragement and financial help for those on their road to recovery.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, you can call or text the nonprofit’s confidential hotline at 479-222-0532. For more information on how the foundation may be able to help your family, you can visit its website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Report: Arkansas named 4th-worst state for wellness

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — LifeExtension.com conducted a study in order to determine the best and worst states for wellness. And despite holding the nickname of The Natural State, Arkansas came in near the bottom of the rankings. To determine which are the best and worst states for wellness, it analyzed 11 metrics across three main wellness categories in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and Arkansas was named the 4th-worst.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
kasu.org

COVID cases expected to continue rising in Arkansas

BA.5, a subvariant of the virus that causes COVID-19, is contributing to rising cases counts and hospitalizations in Arkansas. That's according to Department of Health Director Dr. Jennifer Dillaha who says the subvariant was identified in two-thirds of the cases tested last week using genomic sequencing. BA.5 was first identified and labeled as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization in January.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas legislative council gets update on Alzheimer’s, dementia respite care program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – An Arkansas pilot program providing financial support for families caring for those with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia is being well received in the state, according to testimony given to lawmakers. Members of the Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Advisory Council heard in testimony in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Overdose#Fentanyl#Seminars#Arsaga S Mill District
THV11

Arkansas ranks 1st in the nation for COVID spread

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are up 54% as of the last two weeks, due to a new subvariant of omicron that has been making its way through the state. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Department of Health said despite the rise in...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Study names Arkansas as state with 6th most at-risk youth

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — WalletHub recently conducted a study determining 2022’s states with the most at-risk youth and found Arkansas to be the 6th highest in the U.S. To determine where young Americans are not faring as well as others in their age group, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key indicators of youth risk, including the share of disconnected youth to the labor force participation rate among youth to the youth poverty rate.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Help avoid child heatstroke and vehicular tragedies

KANSAS CITY, MO (KNWA/KFTA) — As temperatures rise, so does the risk of vehicular, heat-related illnesses and deaths in children. According to a press release, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, is working together to promote “Park. Look. Lock.,” an effort designed to ensure that child passengers are not left behind in the car by parents and caregivers and that children cannot gain unsupervised access to motor vehicles.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Feral Hog Task Force removes 1,200 hogs from Arkansas

The task force, part of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, works to combat the ongoing problem of feral hogs in Arkansas. The animals destroy habitats and depopulate other species and can cause crop loss as they root for food. They also carry diseases and parasites to other animals. For details...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Marion County woman receives pardon from governor

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced recently his intent to grant 14 pardons, including a Marion County woman. Melissa Dell Rogers of Peel is included on the list. Rogers was convicted in Marion County in 1995 of five felony counts of delivery of marijuana; two felony counts of theft of property; and one felony count each of residential burglary, breaking or entering, and theft by receiving.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas' largest medical marijuana dispensary to open this week

ROGERS, Ark. — The largest legal medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas is expected to open in Rogers this week. The Source is moving from its Bentonville location into a new 21,000-square-foot building. "We kind of built this with expansion in mind," Moose Crawley, CEO, said. "And knowing that we're...
ROGERS, AR
KATV

Elevated ozone levels predicted in 3 Mid-South counties, including Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Higher-than-normal ozone levels could cause health problems for some residents in west Tennessee, east Arkansas and north Mississippi on Thursday, officials said. According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, health officials have issued a “code orange” ozone forecast for Shelby County, Tennessee; Crittenden County,...
MEMPHIS, TN
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Demand for Dirt in Development

Dirt is staple of long road trips on the side of vehicles, the grime collecting on shoes and is used under projects such as driveways and buildings in Northwest Arkansas. Residents voicing environmental and safety due to some quarries is a reccuring conversation in public meetings. This material is common in the region and dump trucks carry tons of dirt daily to meet the area's demand.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy