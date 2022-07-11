ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Doña Ana couple charged in 8-month-old son's death

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqmYo_0gbtvBEf00

LAS CRUCES – A couple residing in the Village of Doña Ana were arrested over the weekend and charged in the death of their 8-month-old son, Germiah.

Brianna Garcia, 21, and her husband, Jasper Garcia-Montaño, 28, are each charged with one first-degree felony count of intentional or reckless abuse of a child resulting in death.

According to court affidavits, Garcia and Garcia-Montaño live in a mobile home with Germiah and their other two children, ages 3 and 2. A 14-year-old family friend was also living with them.

About noon on July 9, Doña Ana sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical technicians were dispatched to the couple’s home to a call of an infant not breathing. EMTs attempted to revive the baby, who was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at about 3 p.m. that same day.

During an interview with DASO Det. Lawrence Louick, both parents said Germiah was swaddled and placed in a bed between 8 and 9 p.m. July 8 in the children’s room. However, a second interview revealed the baby was actually placed in an “infant only seat” which they both said was the only way he would sleep.

The seat was one that could be carried and clicked into place inside a vehicle.

Garcia mentioned to the detective that she had stopped putting Germiah in the seat several days before because she was worried the straps were too tight and he might not be able to breathe. Garcia-Montaña told the detective that the baby was buckled in the night of July 8.

The baby, in his seat, was then placed in a storage room to sleep for the night. He would also usually wear a helmet due to a cranial deformity but was under doctor’s orders not to wear the helmet while undergoing treatment for a scalp infection.

A responding deputy noted that the storage room was “significantly” warmer than the rest of the house and the air inside was stagnant.

Garcia-Montaño woke around 8 a.m. the next morning and gave Germiah a bottle before going back to sleep, the parents told deputies. The couple didn’t wake again until about 1 p.m. July 9.

Garcia-Montaño said it was then that he found Germiah foaming at the mouth, turning purple and unresponsive. He said he called 911 while Garcia took the baby next door to a neighbor who knew how to perform CPR.

The couple were arrested late that evening and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center early the morning of July 10. Both had their first appearance before a judge Monday afternoon entering no pleas.

Garcia was granted a $1,000 unsecured bond, meaning she will pay only if she breaks the conditions of her release. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 9 before Magistrate Court Judge Norman Osborne.

Garcia-Montaño was granted a secured bond of $2,000, meaning he must pay 10%, and has a hearing to review the conditions of his release July 14. His preliminary examination is scheduled for July 20 in Osborne's courtroom.

However, as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, both parents remain in DACDC custody.

Note: This article was updated at 5:35 p.m. July 11 to include the details of the court proceedings.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Comments / 2

Maggie Martinez
2d ago

Seriously given secure bonds, our judicial system letting these unfit parent's off easy. May God have mercy on them and the judge.

Reply
4
 

