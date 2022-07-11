Three, Two, One, Zero…Ignition…and liftoff! The fences are up and the Kherson Park redevelopment has been officially launched.

A life-size, interactive Lunar Rover replica and astronaut will soon be landing at the site and will be two of the focal points in this new, space-themed park.

This project looks to celebrate our region’s legacy of aerospace and new space innovation by memorializing its role in space exploration.

“We believe this new and innovative park will inspire today’s youth to pursue out-of-this-world opportunities!” the city said.

Below is a rendering of what the park will look like:

To learn more about this project, and the special fundraising campaign that is dedicated to help make this space out-of-this-world through the use of digital technology and experiential play, click here.