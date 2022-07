The Bladen Journal would love to see your photos from the local fireworks displays — at both White Lake and Bay Tree Lakes — on the Fourth of July holiday. Send your photos of exploding fireworks, the children looking up in awe, someone holding a sparkler or anything at all attached to the holiday weekend. Be sure to include where the photo was take and who is in the photo.

