ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago singer R. Kelly intends to challenge conviction, 30-year sentence on racketeering charges

ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Chicago singer R. Kelly, through his attorney, formally informed a New York court Monday he intends to appeal his conviction on racketeering charges. Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean filed a notice of appeal, which did not say on what grounds Kelly intended to...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Name Dropped Whitney Houston & Michael Jackson In Letter To Judge Before He Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

R. Kelly worked overtime to try and convince a New York judge to not throw the book at him for his sex trafficking crimes and even resorted to dropping his famous friends' names. Radar has obtained a letter filed by the convicted criminal’s lawyers days before his sentencing. The document was previously sealed by the court, until now. Kelly accused the prosecutors of falsely portraying him to be an “evil monster” who abused young women for decades. “While it is undebatable that the jury found Defendant guilty of serious crimes, the government’s portrait of Defendant as a monster, preying on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Revealed His Mom Stabbed Him In The Arm With A Knife During Childhood In Emotional Court Letter

R. Kelly revealed his alleged extreme childhood trauma in an attempt to convince a judge to not throw the book at him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by the disgraced singer’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing. The note was sealed for weeks until now.In the note, Kelly's team said their client was not a "monster" as portrayed by prosecutors in the case. They said the singer, " experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence. His victimization continued into adulthood where, because of his literacy deficiencies, [Kelly] has been repeatedly...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
R Kelly
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Victim Isn't 'Threatened' By Disgraced Artist, Claims He Needs To Seek Therapy In Order To Change

Kitti Jones accused R. Kelly of physically and sexually abusing her for two years from 2011 to 2013 and appeared in the tell-all documentary Surviving R. Kelly. Now, she is speaking out on how she feels about the results of the disgraced artist's sentencing hearing and if she truly thinks it's possible for him to turn his life around after his convictions. In a candid sit-down, Jones admitted that while she was happy he was incarcerated and unable to harm anyone else, she wants to believe that if he genuinely acknowledged his crimes and worked with therapists, he could change....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racketeering
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Intimidated 50 Cent On Set Of "In Da Club" Video Shoot, Says D12's Bizarre

Those Suge Knight stories are Hip Hop moments that have gone down in history. From stories about threats, shaking up label heads, or extracting fear in the hearts of industry executives and artists alike, Knight's reputation as a hitmaker and industry gangster is unmatched. D12's Bizarre has plenty of moments to share from his time as a Rap star at the height of his career, and during his chat with Math Hoffa, he detailed a story involving 50 Cent, Knight, and Eminem.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tupac Shakur Siblings: Everything To Know About His Step-Brothers & Sisters

Tupac Shakur is still considered one of the best rappers ever even 25 years after his death. The East Harlem native, who was born in 1971, became a hip hop star after getting involved with the Digital Underground in the early-1990s and then releasing his own solo music. His iconic albums like All Eyez On Me and Me Against The World stood out for putting a spotlight on injustices such as police brutality and the struggle of young Black men.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion says she wants Tory Lanez to ‘go to jail’ over alleged shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has said she wants Tory Lanez to “go to jail” for allegedly shooting her.The “WAP” musician, 27, was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleges that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez, 29, who was a friend at the time.Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault. In November 2021, he entered a “not guilty” plea.Megan opened up about the incident – which took place after an alleged argument broke out between Lanez and her former friend Kelsey Harris – in a new interview with Rolling Stone.Speaking about her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy