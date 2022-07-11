ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Lobos Get 136 on MW All-Academic Spring Team

By Frank Mercogliano
golobos.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico’s Winter/Spring sports programs of men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track and field (indoor and outdoor), men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, baseball, softball and swimming & diving combined for 136 honorees on the Mountain West All-Academic...

golobos.com

golobos.com

Lobo Track & Field Earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Mexico track & field teams have earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors, as well as individual awards for 12 Lobos, announced the organization on Wednesday afternoon. To qualify for All-Academic Team, the cumulative GPA for the NCAA Squad List must be a 3.0...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Pick Up 159 MW Scholar-Athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For the 10th consecutive year, The University of New Mexico recorded over 100 Mountain West Scholar-Athlete honorees as UNM had 159 honorees for the 2021-22 academic year. Further, the 159 student-athletes is the second-most for Lobo Student-Athletes, behind last year’s 187. Lobo baseball had a program...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

New Mexico Well-Represented at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of New Mexico will be well-represented at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 as four Lobo alumni and a current Lobo are competing and associate head coach Laura Bowerman is coaching the USATF team. The 2022 World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is set to run from...
EUGENE, OR
golobos.com

Jalen Harvey Named FB Director of Player Development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales has announced the addition of Jalen Harvey to the staff as the new director of player development. Harvey comes to UNM after previously serving an internship with the program and a solid playing career at Arizona State.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobo Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule Tuesday, featuring 10 games against teams that won at least 20 games last season. Overall, the Lobos will play 20 games at The Pit in 2022-23 with 10 home regular-season non-conference games, nine home Mountain West games and one home exhibition game.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Alianza Sports hosts soccer camp in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alianza Sports Youth Soccer Camp is coming to Albuquerque this summer. This unique soccer camp experience brings South American coaches to New Mexico. The combined experience of these players/coaches at a National and International level brings elite soccer education to the youth in town. Alianza...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Western New Mexico Mariachi band representing at national conference

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Mariachi Plata,” a group of college musicians from Western New Mexico University are representing their school and the state at a national conference in Albuquerque. The “Mariachi Spectacular” is a week of events around Albuquerque that brings together Mariachi musicians. The group from WNMU will attend workshops during the week and compete with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Large warehouse facility coming to Albuquerque west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may not look like much, but developers say the 110 acres near I-40 and 98th St. is prime real estate for a big need in Albuquerque. “There’s a huge need in this market to be able to provide top-notch industrial class A warehouse on probably the best location available in the region, right off of I-40,” said Brian Patterson, Senior Vice President for Titan Development.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe opens new rain garden

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is celebrating the completion of a new rain garden. The city hosted a ribbon-cutting on the Brother’s Lane Rain Garden and Camino Escondido Stilling Basins on Tuesday afternoon. The garden collects stormwater from east Alameda and diverts the runoff through filtration basins. That water will then slow […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual Art Week is underway in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe’s fourth annual Art Week is now underway. More than 50 art-centered events are planned for this week, and each of the city’s art gallery districts will host its own gallery stroll night to share its district’s unique art offerings. Those will be happening Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Meow Wolf Co-Founder Matt King Has Died

Tragic news out of Santa Fe, as SFR has learned Meow Wolf Co-Founder and Senior Creative Director Matt King died over the weekend. He was 37. Originally from Arlington, Texas, King was either a lead or participating artist in more than two-dozen Meow Wolf projects at least, including the popular Wiggy’s Plasma Plex video arcade and Fancy Town, also known as the live concert space, within Santa Fe’s House of Eternal Return.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nation of Patriots tour comes through Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nation of Patriots Tour made its way through Albuquerque Sunday. The tour raises money for veterans and their families. They bring along an American flag that goes through all 50 states. Since 2009, they have raised more than a million dollars to help provide financial assistance to veterans. 100% of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Sewer line collapse, More info on teen who died, Scattered storms, BioPark chimp dies, WNMU mariachi band

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police investigating two overnight shooting deaths Large warehouse facility coming to Albuquerque west side Behind Albuquerque Police’s new digital investigative team Jayme Hinshaw ready to try bare-knuckle fighting Concerns grow as homeless camps seen at another Albuquerque park Herbicide chemical linked to cancer found in majority of urine samples in CDC […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Jacob Gallegos

Jacob Gallegos unexpectedly passed away on July 3rd, 2022 at the age of 42 in Albuquerque, NM at 8:15 am. Jacob is survived by his children; Destiny Gallegos, Terrance Gallegos, Christan Smart, Eyleah Valdez, and Brandon Mazzarise; his parents; Mary Louise Gallegos and George Gallegos; his siblings; Carlos Gallegos and Alicia Parker; his nieces and nephews; Devirae Gallegos, Eric Parker, and Jordan Cruz; his granddaughters; Ava Valdez, Millie Mazzarise and Amisti Smart; his God daughter; Adrianna Martinez; aunts and uncles; Veronica Porter, Robert Cruz, Roberta Gallegos, and Antonia Gallegos; his godparents; Emily and Louis Encines as well as numerous friends and family. He is preceded by his grandparents; Alice Cruz, Richard Gallegos (Chico bear), Magdalena Gallegos (Mama bear); his brother-in-law and lifelong childhood friend; Shawn Smart; and his uncle; Steve Porter.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Arrest Records: June 11- June 14

Thang Nguyen, 26, Rio Rancho, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance near the crossroads of Unser and Southern. George Soto, 37, Rio Rancho, was arrested for a misdemeanor near Unser and Southern. Jesus Ramirez, 20, Rio Rancho, was arrested for false imprisonment, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico receives donation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico has received a $10,000 donation from Petco’s charity organization, Petco Love. The funds will go toward a donor-subsidized veterinary clinic, providing low-cost vet services and care for shelter animals. Animal Humane also helps homeless cats and dogs find permanent homes. Animal Humane says Petco has helped them for nearly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

