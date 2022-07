COVID-19 cases are on an uptick across the country and in both DuPage and Will Counties in recent weeks. As of last week, about 72% of cases in the Midwest were either the BA.5 or BA.4 variants, according to CDC data, which groups Illinois with Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. The B.5 strain has emerged as the dominant one and appears to evade immune protection from vaccines prior infections more easily than past variants. The vaccines still remain effective in largely preventing hospitalizations and death, doctors say.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO