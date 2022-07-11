Sod Poodles Weekly: Amarillo returns home with seven wins in last 10 games

The Amarillo Sod Poodles have won eight games over the past two series and stepped up with seven wins in their last ten games to sit just one win shy of a .500 record.

A familiar name is the main reason behind those results, as Leandro Cedeno has now recorded a hit in 10 straight games.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan infielder has been outstanding since the start of the Texas League Second Half, hitting at a .463 (19-for-41) clip with four home runs, 16 RBI, and 10 runs scored during that span. He is one game shy of tying his season-high 11-game hitting streak from May 28 to June 13, in which he batted .400 (18-for-45) with six homers.

Another bright spot has been the addition of the pair of players Roby Enriquez and Tristin English.

Since being called up from High-A Hillsboro, Enriquez and English have both been consistent bats in the Amarillo lineup. English has raised his batting average to a team-high .319 while Enriquez has eight multi-hit performances through 29 games with Amarillo.

Arizona's No. 1 prospect Corbin Carroll was called up to Triple-A Reno last weekend ending his season and potential playing career ― presuming he is not called down ― as a Sod Poodle going 71-for-227 (.313) with 16 home runs, 39 RBI and 62 runs scored in 58 games.

Amarillo owns an 40-41 overall record and is scheduled to face off against San Antonio — the affiliate of the San Diego Padres — for the third time this season.

San Antonio (42-37) enters the new week coming off of a 2-4 homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders.

The Padres' top-rated prospects that are currently playing for San Antonio are utility man Korry Howell (No. 12), right-handed pitcher Kevin Kopps (No. 13) and right-handed pitcher Reggie Lawson (No. 16). Howell was drafted in the 12th round (365th overall) of the 2018 Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers and has turned in a solid season so far with a .253 average and six home runs.

Kopps has appeared in 25 games this season and notched three saves with an ERA of 5.02 through 28 2/3 innings. Lawson has a 4-4 record on the mound with a 4.47 ERA through 13 games.

San Antonio is in first place in the Texas League South Division, while the Sod Poodles are sitting fourth.

Amarillo is 21-18 at home this season while the Missions have gone 21-18 on the road.

For results from the contests, visit www.amarillo.com/sports.

This week's series

• Opponent: San Antonio Missions

• Schedule: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 6:05 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Hodgetown Ballpark, Amarillo

• Records: Sod Poodles 40-41; Missions 42-37

• What to know: San Antonioranks fourth in the Texas League in team batting average (.265) with Amarillo at the top of the charts and leading the league (.273). The Sod Poodles are second in home runs (105) with the Missions at the bottom of the league and tied for ninth (66). San Antonio is seventh in runs scored (415) with the Soddies keeping a firm hold on their spot at the top of the league leaderboards (503). The Missions pitching staff ranks fourth in team ERA (4.64) with the Sod Poodles sitting in tenth (6.04).

SOD POODLES STAT LEADERS

HITTING

• Average: Corbin Carroll .313; Leandro Cedeno .304; Blaze Alexander .287

• OBP: Corbin Carroll .430; Leandro Cedeno .378; Blaze Alexander .360

• Doubles: Eduardo Diaz 14; Jorge Barrosa, Leandro Cedeno, Jancarlos Cintron 13

• Triples: Corbin Carroll 8; Eduardo Diaz 2, Dominic Fletcher 2

• HR: Leandro Cedeno 17; Corbin Carroll 16; Blaze Alexander, Jorge Barrosa, Juan Centeno, Eduardo Diaz, Andy Yerzy 8

• RBI: Leandro Cedeno 58; Eduardo Diaz 49; Corbin Carroll 39

• Runs: Corbin Carroll 62; Leandro Cedeno 47; Jorge Barrosa 46

PITCHING

• ERA: Slade Cecconi 4.31; Brandon Pfaadt 4.48

• Innings pitched: Brandon Pfaadt 88 1/3; Slade Cecconi 77 1/3; Deyni Olivero 61

• Wins: Jeff Bain, Slade Cecconi, Brandon Pfaadt 5

• Saves: Blake Rogers 6; Junior Garcia 4; Jeff Bain, Blake Workman 2

• Strikeouts: Brandon Pfaadt 118; Slade Cecconi 71; Bryce Jarvis 60

• Walks: Bryce Jarvis 33; Deyni Olivero 26; Blake Walston 20

Sod Poodles Roster moves

July 6: RHP Kyle Mora transferred from Amarillo to High-A Hillsboro

July 6: LHP Dillon Larsen transferred from Amarillo to High-A Hillsboro

July 6: RHP Bryce Jarvis reinstated from Amarillo IL

July 6: LHP Blake Walston reinstated from Amarillo IL

July 7: INF Elvis Peralta placed on IL

July 7: LHP Yorvin Pantoja placed on IL

July 7: 3B Ti'Quan Forbes placed on the Temporary Inactive

July 8: C Shane Muntz transferred from Amarillo to High-A Hillsboro

July 8: RHP Brent Teller placed on Development List

July 8: C Nick Dalesandro reinstated from IL

July 8: LHP Liu Fuenmayor reinstated from IL

July 8: RHP Slade Cecconi reinstated from IL

July 8: OF Eduardo Diaz reinstated from IL

July 8: LHP Yorvin Pantoja reinstated from IL

July 9: OF Corbin Carroll promoted to Triple-A Reno

Looking back

MONDAY, JULY4

WIND SURGE 5, SOD POODLES3

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Andy Yerzy 1-4, 1 R; Juan Centeno 1-4, 1 RBI; Ty Tice 1 IP, 2 SO

Wind Surge: Matt Wallner 2-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Chris Williams 2-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI; Daniel Gossett 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO

Highlights: Wichita jumped out to a 3-1 lead following the first inning and added two more in the fifth while right fielder Matt Wallner sent two over the fence on Independence Day.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

SOD POODLES 4, WIND SURGE 2

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Blaze Alexander 2-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI; Roby Enriquez 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kenny Hernandez 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 SO

Wind Surge: Andrew Bechtold 3-4, 1 RBI; Matt Wallner 1-4, 1 R; Cody Laweryson 2 IP, 1 H, 2 SO

Highlights: Amarillo broke open a 2-2 ballgame in the top of the sixth when shortstop Blaze Alexander hit his eighth home run of the season on a two-run shot that turned out to be the game's winning runs.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

SOD POODLES 6, WIND SURGE 3

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Tristin English 2-5, 1 R, 2 RBI; Roby Enriquez 2-5, 2 RBI; Brent Teller 5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO

Wind Surge: Chris Williams 1-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Matt Wallner 2-4, 1 R; Denny Bentley 2 IP, 2 BB, 1 SO

Highlights: Amarillo built a 5-0 lead through four innings and held on the rest of the way for their second straight win of the week.

FRIDAY, JULY8

WIND SURGE 6, SOD POODLES 4

Sod Poodles: Jorge Barrosa 2-5, 1 R; Roby Enriquez 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Josh Green 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 SO

Wind Surge: Andrew Bechtold 2-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI; Leobaldo Cabrera 2-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Blayne Enlow 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SO

Highlights: Wichita won the game on a walk-off three-run homer by third baseman Andrew Bechtold in the bottom of the 11th inning.

SATURDAY, JULY9

SOD POODLES 6, WIND SURGE 3

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Eduardo Diaz 3-5, 2 RBI; Drew Stankiewicz 1-3, 1 R, 2 RBI; Deyni Olivero 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Wind Surge: Nash Knight 1-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 RBI; Edouard Julien 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Kody Funderburk 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 SO

Highlights: The Sod Poodles scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat Wichita in the second straight game of the series that went to extra innings.

SUNDAY, JULY10

SOD POODLES 4, WIND SURGE 3

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Leandro Cedeno 3-5, 3 RBI; Andy Yerzy 2-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 RBI; Slade Cecconi 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO

Wind Surge: Matt Wallner 3-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Andrew Bechtold 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Daniel Gossett 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

Highlights: Amarillo came from behind for the win in the top of the ninth inning when first baseman Leandro Cedeno hit a hard line drive two-run double to centerfield to score the game's tying and winning runs.