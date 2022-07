BRISTOL – The Sons of the American Legion reelect Richard Kilby of Bristol, as state commander. He will be serving his fourth consecutive term. In the past year, the Legion has donated $1,000 to children and youth and $2,000 to the Veterans Home. A record-breaking $2,500 was also donated to the parental care unit of the Children’s Hospital in Hartford. They also approved $10,000 to support various programs and initiatives for Sons of the American Legion organizations statewide.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO