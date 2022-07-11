ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Tommy Ray Maxwell

By WGEL
wgel.com
 2 days ago

Tommy Ray Maxwell, 59, of Taylor Springs, IL, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, IL, at 12:45 p.m. surrounded his loving family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

Doris ‘Marilyn’ Pruitt

Doris ‘Marilyn’ Pruitt, 87, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, Greenville, IL. Marilyn was born October 12, 1934, in Breese, IL to Clarence Charles and Voneida Jane (Apple) Finley. She married Clifford Dale Pruitt in Pocahontas, Arkansas, on December 7, 1952. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1986.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Dallas Sharon Ulmer

Dallas Sharon Ulmer, 79, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home, with her family surrounding her. Dallas, who all knew her as Sharon, was born March 14, 1943, in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Harold and June (Newby) Bandy. She married Duane Ulmer, in Greenville, IL, at the Smith Grove Baptist Church, on September 15, 1978.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Bryan Edward Carmack

Bryan Edward Carmack, 48, of Greenville, passed away on July 12, 2022, at his residence. Services will be at a later date in Missouri. In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, friends may donate to The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or their website, www.heart.org.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Delores “Dee” Leidner

Delores “Dee” Leidner, 80, died at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital. Born November 7, 1941 in Belle Rive, IL, she was the daughter of Jewell (Finn) Bennette of East Alton and the late Ralph Bennette. Dee was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton and retired as an LPN from Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis. She married Rodney “Rod” Leidner on November 17, 2000 in Bethalto. He survives. Along with her mother and husband, she is survived by her children, Tana Strohmeier (Keith) of Bunker Hill, Teresa Skersick (Perry) of Park Hills, MO, Bruce Wright of Bunker Hill, Michael Wright (Dawn) of Maryland, Melissa Macke (Tony) of Pocahontas, and Susan Matter (Scott) of Belleville, Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two brothers, Charles Head (Wanda) of Peoria, AZ and Gary Head (Chris) of Edwardsville, a sister, Janet Gears (David) of Worden and a sister-in-law, Pat Head of St. Ann, MO. Dee is also survived by her step-siblings, Sherry Sexton of Portland, OR, Jim Bennette (Denise) of St. Louis, MO, Randy Bennette (Becky) of Meadowbrook, and Bobby Bennette (Sharon) of Boston, MA as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Wright, and a brother, Bobby Head. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
City
Taylor Springs, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Hillsboro, IL
Greenville, IL
Obituaries
Litchfield, IL
Obituaries
Hillsboro, IL
Obituaries
City
Litchfield, IL
City
Madison, IL
wgel.com

Ronald Dean Ellsworth

Ronald Dean Ellsworth age 86, of Sherman, IL, formerly of Mulberry Grove IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday July 8, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on September 19, 1935, in Mulberry Grove, IL the son of Granvil and Lura English Ellsworth. He was married...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
wgel.com

Donald Burdette Paintiff

Donald Burdette Paintiff, age 75 of Greenville, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior, from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation or Bond County Humane Society.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Mark S. “Cork” Spensberger

Mark S. “Cork” Spensberger, 63, of Panama, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2022, at his residence. Mark was born July 2, 1959, in Litchfield, the son of LeeRoy M. and Sally A. (Bagby) Spensberger. He married Christy Dixon on April 28, 1984, at the Panama Baptist Church, and they later divorced.
PANAMA, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Family Dentistry Welcomes New Associate Dentist

Greenville Family Dentistry has welcomed a new associate dentist to their staff. Dr. Kalei Wilson, DDS, is from Columbia, Missouri. Wilson went to college at the University of Missouri and dental school in Kansas City. The practice is currently open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. With...
GREENVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hshs St Francis Hospital#Funeral Home#Greenville High School#The Brick Layers Union#Lincoln Il
wgel.com

Theatre Troupe Performs In Greenville Thursday

The professional New Zealand theatre troupe, known as The Barden Party, will perform on the Greenville square Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to the free event at the courthouse lawn. Those attending should bring a lawn chair. The show is a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

KC KICK Students Tour Clinton County Historical Museum

The Kaskaskia College Community Education department recently held a Kids in College at Kaskaskia (KICK) class at the Clinton County Historical Museum in Carlyle. The class was titled “Early American History”. The students toured the 1866 home of Judge Sidney Breese as they stepped back in time to see antique toys, school desks, furniture and kitchen items. Students also saw military items and uniforms as well as 19th century clothing. The students then created a dream catcher using vintage lace and other materials!
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Norma Jean Tebbe

Norma Jean Tebbe, 65, passed away in Italy, Texas, on Monday, June 6, 2022. Norma was born in Breese, Illinois on September 17, 1956, to Joseph and Priscilla (Thole) Voss. She grew up in Breese, Illinois and graduated from Mater Dei High School in 1974. On November 23, 1979, she married Dennis Tebbe and they made their home in Breese, Illinois until they moved to Texas in 1998.
BREESE, IL
wgel.com

Quilt Show

St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Aviston is holding a quilt show Saturday, July 23, and Sunday July 24. The show is open from 10 am to 3pm each day. The entrance fee is $3 and includes refreshments. Clinton County Quilters will also display the Quilts of Valor that are donated to Veterans.
AVISTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wgel.com

Greenville FFA Chapter Brings Home Gold At State Convention

Twenty FFA members from the Greenville FFA Chapter attended the 94th Illinois State FFA Convention. The convention took place June 14-16, 2022 at the Bank of Springfield Convention Center in Springfield. The Greenville FFA Chapter was recognized for the National Chapter Award Program during the State FFA Convention. The National...
wgel.com

Library Board To Meet Thursday

The Greenville Library Board will meet Thursday, July 14 at 4 p.m. in the Bradford Room in downtown Greenville. Various reports will be presented including information on the front steps project and the library elevator.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Create a Sun Catcher Class at Vandalia Education Center

Vandalia Education Center held a Create a Sun Catcher class on June 20, 2022. In the photo the students are showing off their unique, hand painted sun catchers!. From left to right: Cathy Emerick- Instructor, Hadley Leidner-Mulberry Grove, Bryar Murray- Patoka, Grayson Wadkins- Patoka, Khloe Wadkins- Patoka, Charlee Murray- Patoka, Rustin Brown- Vandalia, Katherine Plummer- Fillmore.
VANDALIA, IL
wgel.com

Junior High Baseball Camp & Tryouts

Greenville Junior High Baseball Coach Trevor Stoecklin announces a camp and tryouts have been scheduled for boys interested in playing the 2022 season. A free baseball camp, for sixth, seventh and eighth graders, is set for July 25 through July 29, from 9 a.m. to noon each day, at the Greenville Junior High baseball field. Tryouts for seventh and eighth grade boys are 9 a.m. to noon August 1 and 2 at the same field.
wgel.com

Clinton County Accident Claims Three Lives

A head on accident claimed three lives Friday afternoon in Clinton County. Just after noon the Clinton County Sherriff’s Department received several 911 calls about a two vehicle crash on Old Route 50 near Beckemeyer. Police say a 2005 Audi passenger vehicle allegedly crossed the center lane and struck a Semi Tractor Trailer head on. The driver and two passengers were killed in the Audi.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

GCC Wednesday Night Golf – Week 9 Results

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 9 – Played on Wednesday, July 6th. With just 4 weeks remaining in the regular season 4 teams are battling it out for 1st place with just 10 points separating them. Who will come out on top and win the 2022 regular season championship?
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Business Plan Competition At SMART Center

The SMART Center in downtown Greenville will be the location for the 2022 Kickoff Event of the Metro East Startup Challenge, being facilitated by the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIUE. The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The program encourages individuals to develop...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

City Council Meets Tuesday, Holds Public Hearing

The Greenville City Council meets Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. The agenda includes discussion of possibly passing an ordinance to charge for residents having multiple or large piles of brush, making exceptions on a case by case basis after any storm. The council will also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy