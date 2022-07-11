ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Police ID Woonsocket man pulled from Blackstone River

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099thA_0gbttViN00

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate the death of a Woonsocket man whose body was pulled from the Blackstone River over the weekend.

The man was identified by police Monday as 35-year-old Derek Martineau.

A woman who lives in the area heard Martineau yelling for help Sunday night and called police, who responded and began searching the water with dive teams from the Woonsocket and Cumberland fire departments.

Martineau was found a short time later and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they reviewed video which showed Martineau entering the river on his own while “in a state of distress.”

The state medical examiner’s office took custody of the body and will determine the cause of his death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

3 injured in East Greenwich crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a rollover and multi-car crash in East Greenwich Wednesday morning. Crews responded to Route 4 South around 7:30 a.m. and found multiple cars with damage. Three people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Car crashes into woods off Route 24 in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car crashed into the woods off of Route 24 south early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Traffic is not being delayed on the southbound side, but traffic is slowed down northbound. ABC 6 News has reached out to Massachusetts State...
TAUNTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blackstone River#Woonsocket#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

Shell casings found near New Bedford park

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Shell casings were found near a New Bedford park Tuesday night. New Bedford police responded just after 7 p.m. to the area of South Second and Howland streets. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed nearly half a dozen police cruisers near Monte’s...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Cranston

(WJAR) — A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Cranston early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Pontiac Avenue. Only one vehicle was involved. The Cranston Police Department tells NBC 10 that the driver was not impaired. The extent of the injuries was not immediately...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Crash on Interstate 95 in Providence causes delays, injury

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence caused delays and an injury Wednesday morning. The department said that the crash blocked the two left lanes on the northbound side near exit 22. Traffic was backed up 16 minutes between Thurbers Avenue and the scene of the crash.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Crash, fire closes I-95S near Stonington

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed I-95 Southbound between exits 92 and 91. Officials said the crash has resulted in a fire as well. The collision occurred on Tuesday evening, just before midnight. There is no word yet on the cause of the incident or if there are any injuries.
STONINGTON, CT
iheart.com

Victim Identified In Springfield's Sixth Murder Of Year

No arrests in Springfield's sixth murder of the year. Police say the woman who was shot during an altercation at the corner of Terrence and State Streets July 3rd as died. The Hampden County D-A says 23 year old Adriana Gonzalez was shot at 3:30 that morning after an altercation developed at that corner.
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy