Police ID Woonsocket man pulled from Blackstone River

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate the death of a Woonsocket man whose body was pulled from the Blackstone River over the weekend.

The man was identified by police Monday as 35-year-old Derek Martineau.

A woman who lives in the area heard Martineau yelling for help Sunday night and called police, who responded and began searching the water with dive teams from the Woonsocket and Cumberland fire departments.

Martineau was found a short time later and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they reviewed video which showed Martineau entering the river on his own while “in a state of distress.”

The state medical examiner’s office took custody of the body and will determine the cause of his death.

