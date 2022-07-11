ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Jim Bognet holds rally in Electric City

By Andy Mehalshick
SCRANTON, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched Congressional races in the nation, the race for the 8th District seat in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright will face Republican Jim Bognet in the November General Election.

GOP House Whip Steven Scalise from Louisiana campaigned for Bognet at a rally in Scranton today.

The search in the 8th Congressional District is viewed by many political analysts as a potential “flip seat” which could impact the balance of power in Washington.

Tonight on Eyewitness News we’ll take a look closer at the race and why it has garnered so much attention.

