First-degree murder trial of Timothy Teasley moved to late September

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 2 days ago

Less than two weeks after being declared competent, the first-degree murder trial of Timothy Teasley has been continued until late September.

Teasley, 30, also faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Feb. 14, 2017, shooting at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on 3rd Street.

Thaer Zidan, 27, died in the shooting. Another employee was shot at, but not wounded.

After two stints in the East Louisiana State Hospital, Teasley was ruled competent to stand trial on June 28. Three psychologists who evaluated him testified that Teasley knew right from wrong and could help with his defense, if he decided to do so.

Two weeks ago: Five years after fatal shooting, Timothy Teasley ruled competent for second time

2020 hearing: Despite outburst, Alexandria man ruled competent in homicide case

His trial was to have started this week.

But on Monday, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Chris Hazel granted a joint motion for continuance. The new trial date is Sept. 26.

Two motions filed by Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano, including one about the state's intent to use evidence of other crimes against Teasley, will be argued on Aug. 29.

