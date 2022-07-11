ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Monday night starting lineups

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

The New York Mets open a three-game road series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night with the first place in the National League East on the line.

First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park. the game will be broadcast in New York on SNY.

Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26) will start for New York while Max Fried (9-2, 2.52) will go for Atlanta.

The Mets (53-33) lead the division by 1.5 games over the Braves (52-35).

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Monday afternoon:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Monday night starting lineups

