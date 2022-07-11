ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Shutdown: Why Casino Stocks Dropped Like a Rock Today

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of casino stocks took a nosedive on Monday morning and for good reason. Macao casinos have been shut down following a COVID-19 outbreak in the region. While financial results have been relatively weak for more than two years because of the coronavirus, this is a huge blow because revenue will be zero for at least a week.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) fell as much as 10% today, while Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 10%, and Melco Resorts (NASDAQ: MLCO) plunged 13.8%. The stocks were down 7.5%, 7.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, at 2 p.m. ET.

So what

Officials in Macao have shut down casinos and ordered everyone to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. According to the BBC, 1,526 cases have been discovered since mid-June and 19,000 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Nonessential businesses have been shut down for a week, including casinos. It's not entirely clear how long the lockdown will last, but given how China has handled coronavirus outbreaks in the past, it could be well over a month.

The reality is that casino revenue will go to zero for now and may not come back for some time. In 2020, when casinos were shut down in February, it took until October before any meaningful business came back, and even then it was less than one-third the gambling volume of January 2022. This recovery process has taken years, and it looks like it's going to take even longer.

Now what

It's hard to see any silver lining for casino stocks. China's "zero COVID" policy has meant lockdowns in numerous cities, affecting tens of millions of people at this point. Macao had been spared until now, but unless the overall policy changes, there seems to be very little upside for casino companies.

Financially, these companies are in an even more difficult position. They have billions of dollars of debt and very little cash flow to pay interest, much less pay down debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7elJ_0gbts4FS00

LVS Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The casino business could be a cash machine long term if China and Macao get back to a level of "normal" travel. But right now it's unclear when that would happen, which is weighing on stocks. Given what we've seen over the past three years, I wouldn't expect a recovery to come quickly.

Investors are likely best waiting to see when Macao recovers and China changes its COVID-19 policies. Without a broader change in how China handles the virus, there's little casino companies can do to grow their businesses.

10 stocks we like better than Melco Resorts & Entertainment
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Melco Resorts & Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in Wynn Resorts. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Two Las Vegas Strip Casino Leaders Get Bad Covid News

Covid crushed the travel business and few cities took a bigger hit than Las Vegas. Under orders from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), the city's casinos, hotels and restaurants closed for roughly two months in the early days of the pandemic. The reopening of Sin City was a slow process,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Casino#Macao#Like A Rock#Lvs#Melco Resorts Lrb
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
China
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally televised ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
BUSINESS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A city of 650,000 had zero COVID deaths until Sunday. Omicron’s most transmissible subvariant yet finally overtook its defenses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Macau, a semiautonomous region off the coast of southern China known for its casinos, recorded its first-ever deaths from COVID-19 after two elderly people with underlying conditions—a 100-year-old and a 94-year-old—succumbed to the disease on Sunday. The deaths break Macau's streak of being one of the only cities on earth to not record a death from COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out two and a half years ago and went on to kill 6.3 million people around the world. Globally, 1,500 people are still dying from COVID-19 daily.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy