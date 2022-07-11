ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie City Council OKs 50% more money for airport

By Kota Babcock Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110p03_0gbtrtm700
Laramie Regional Airport, as seen on as recent day. Kota Babcock/Boomerang

LARAMIE -- Following a difficult 18 months for the Laramie Regional Airport, the Laramie City Council has unanimously approved a request for more more money for the facility through its fee for service contract.

The council gave a green light this past week for a 50% increase in the fee for service contract to allocate a total of $150,000 a year to the airport for two years. In previous years, the city’s agreement was for $100,000.

Albany County, which also has traditionally paid the same as the city, also agreed to the increase request.

Last summer, a new board of directors for the Laramie Regional Airport found that the facility had failed to comply with many regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration. Along with compliance issues, the board members found that accounting and audits were incomplete for several years.

“This allocation to the airport is slightly larger than in past years, recognizing that they’ve had some new expenses in the last year and a half in correcting some of their accounting and coming into compliance with FAA requirements,” said City Manager Janine Jordan.

Jordan and Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown gave details on these issues during a Tuesday meeting with the council.

Brown said $600,000 would be needed to balance the airport’s budget, with $150,000 each requested from the city and county each year for two years. The airport expects to receive some additional money from flight revenue, but Brown said that it may take time to accumulate.

Council member Andrea Summerville clarified with Jordan that the city’s other service partners did not request more money. Jordan outlined that the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance is working to reduce economic dependence on local government, but other service partners requested similar amounts to previous years.

This additional funding also is expected to prevent further cost increases for local airport customers.

Council member Brian Harrington encouraged the rest of the council approve the fee, saying that reducing more cost increases for consumers using the airport is a smart move

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Governor, Cheney react to HF Sinclair layoff report

CHEYENNE, Wyo. ⁠— HF Sinclair Corp. laid off nearly 100 employees at its Sinclair refinery Tuesday, radio station Bigfoot 99 reported Wednesday. While the company has neither confirmed or denied the layoffs, state and federal government officials are reacting to the news. “I am troubled to learn of...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Laramie, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (6/29/22–7/10/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Lack Of Liquor Licenses Killing Wyoming Communities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne has “Floated the Keg”! In common speak this means the keg is empty or the party is over. For those of you who are following City Council meeting you realized we are “Tapped” out of even our Bar and Grill licenses at this point. That’s right, no potential growth in this sector. I have heard of two businesses in the last two weeks that wanted to expand in Cheyenne and we have to tell them no.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie Animal Welfare Society Makes Huge Announcement

The Laramie Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) has some big news to share with the surrounding community. The non-profit took to their social media to make the big announcement that has been making the rounds in the form of rumors recently. LAWS took to their Facebook page to announce they are...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to spray spruce trees this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division announced today that it will be spraying spruce trees in the city this week. This is done to prevent Ips beetle infestations at the city parks and properties. The trunks and larger branches of the trees will be sprayed on calm...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Alliance#Board Of Directors#The Laramie City Council
K2 Radio

CEO of Defunct Cheyenne Company Gets Federal Prison

The former CEO of Wasatch Railroad Contractors, the now-defunct Cheyenne-based railroad equipment restoration company, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for wire fraud and knowingly exposing employees to asbestos, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Monday. Vassallo says the case arose after Wasatch and its founder and...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

13 planes divert to Cheyenne Regional Airport on Sunday night

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne regional airport found themselves with some unexpected visitors last night, with multiple planes in the area facing diversions. Around 13 aircrafts made a stop in the capital city last nigh due to inclement weather preventing them from reaching their intended destination. Some flights...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

New Community Service Officers Sworn In

Six members of the Cheyenne Police Department's Citizens on Patrol (COP) program were recently sworn-in as Community Service Officers (CSO). Congratulations to Jenny Sellers, James Boyd, Barbara Boyd, Nathan Johnson, Alexis Soto Quezada, and Susan Lucas for their achievements!. The CSO program is comprised of community volunteers who have a...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
cowboystatedaily.com

Kidnapped 150-Pound Sinclair Dinosaur Returned; Cheyenne Family Thanks Community For Support

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stuart Flynn and his wife, Buffy, have only had Dino the Sinclair dinosaur in their yard for about 18 months. But in that time, he’s become an icon in their north Cheyenne neighborhood, regularly a subject of photographs and selfies. Dino (like the name of the Flintstones’ pet dinosaur) is a green aluminum statue apatosaurus weighing about 150 pounds.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Blame It All On My Roots!

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Politics is a weird contact sport. You’re never able to quite see the hits that are coming and sometimes they get you from left field when you’re expecting to use your 9 iron on the hockey rink. This past...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Man Listed As Missing On Wyoming DCI Website

A 39-year-old Laramie man is listed as missing on a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website devoted to missing persons. According to the Wyoming Missing Persons website, 39-year-old Christopher Dale Mauk was last seen in Laramie on July 2. The post goes on to describe Mauk as follows:. ''He is...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl Listed As Missing Person

A 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was last seen on June 28 is listed as a missing person on a missing persons website operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Wyoming Missing Persons has this entry for Amy Emily Ortiz:. ''Missing Person, June 28, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Amy Emily...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy