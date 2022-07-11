Laramie City Council OKs 50% more money for airport

Laramie Regional Airport, as seen on as recent day. Kota Babcock/Boomerang

LARAMIE -- Following a difficult 18 months for the Laramie Regional Airport, the Laramie City Council has unanimously approved a request for more more money for the facility through its fee for service contract.

The council gave a green light this past week for a 50% increase in the fee for service contract to allocate a total of $150,000 a year to the airport for two years. In previous years, the city’s agreement was for $100,000.

Albany County, which also has traditionally paid the same as the city, also agreed to the increase request.

Last summer, a new board of directors for the Laramie Regional Airport found that the facility had failed to comply with many regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration. Along with compliance issues, the board members found that accounting and audits were incomplete for several years.

“This allocation to the airport is slightly larger than in past years, recognizing that they’ve had some new expenses in the last year and a half in correcting some of their accounting and coming into compliance with FAA requirements,” said City Manager Janine Jordan.

Jordan and Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown gave details on these issues during a Tuesday meeting with the council.

Brown said $600,000 would be needed to balance the airport’s budget, with $150,000 each requested from the city and county each year for two years. The airport expects to receive some additional money from flight revenue, but Brown said that it may take time to accumulate.

Council member Andrea Summerville clarified with Jordan that the city’s other service partners did not request more money. Jordan outlined that the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance is working to reduce economic dependence on local government, but other service partners requested similar amounts to previous years.

This additional funding also is expected to prevent further cost increases for local airport customers.

Council member Brian Harrington encouraged the rest of the council approve the fee, saying that reducing more cost increases for consumers using the airport is a smart move