Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

By Tyrone Lopez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once...

Comments / 4

