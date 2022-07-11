ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camera Footage from Fatal Crash Involving Baltimore City Police Officer Released

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylHaB_0gbtq4Js00
Fatal Officer-Involved Crash Photo Credit: Maryland OAG Independent Investigations Division

Footage has been released for a June collision in which a Baltimore City Police Officer fatally struck a man riding a scooter, authorities say.

Officer Alexis Acosta was responding to an emergency call while in a marked police cruiser with activated lights and sirens when he struck a man in the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue around 12:40 p.m., on Tuesday, June 21, say Baltimore police.

In the video, Officer Acosta is heard frantically repeating "I got into a crash send an ambulance immediately" after the impact.

Terry Harrell, 58, was thrown from the scooter when he was struck by the police cruiser, and officers provided aid until medical personnel rushed the victim to the hospital.

Harrell succumbed to his injuries on June 23, according to police.

The footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Independent Investigations Division, with the assistance of the Baltimore Police C.R.A.S.H. Team, continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal crash.

