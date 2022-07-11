ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Shares ‘Late Night Talking’ Music Video Release Date & Teaser: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
 2 days ago

Harry Styles just announced that his music video for “Late Night Talking,” the second single off his May-released third studio album Harry’s House , is coming this Wednesday (July 13) and shared an adorable sneak peek clip.

Posted to the Harry Styles headquarters’ official Instagram account, the teaser video opens with a shot of the 28-year-old pop star — or rather, a shot of his feet. Lying in bed under a blanket, Styles shakes his blue-socked toes to the tune of “Late Night Talking,” which he whistles off camera, before the video cuts to a second clip of him grinning widely in pink polka dot pajamas.

“Late Night Talking,” the video’s text reads. “July 13.” In the post’s caption, it’s clarified that the video will somewhat ironically come out not late at night, but at noon eastern time.

The “Late Night Talking” music video will mark Styles’ second official music video for a song off Harry’s House, and the third total if you count the makeshift one he made with James Corden on a $300 budget for a Late Late Show sketch . Before that came the whimsical video for his third album’s lead single “ As It Was ,” which is currently on its eighth week of being No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 .

“Late Night Talking,” on the other hand, peaked at No. 4 and has spent six weeks total on the chart. It was originally released May 20 with the rest of Harry’s House , though it was one of the songs Styles premiered prior to the album drop during his Coachella 2022 set.

See Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” music video announcement and sneak peek below.

