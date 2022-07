MINNEAPOLIS -- With all the blockbuster movies released so far this summer, have you been back to the movie theatre yet? Odds are good you likely have been. More people are not only going, but they're also spending more money.The numbers are showing that ticket sales are up, and moviegoers are not afraid to spend more buying premium tickets, reserved seats and even more boxes of popcorn.Theatres say that box office sales have almost reached the same numbers as the summer before the pandemic. It's just a 12% difference now."Thor: Love and Thunder," the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO