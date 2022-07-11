ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Alert Issued In Cecil County For Known Criminal With 10 Open Warrants Out For His Arrest

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Stephen Knowles-Petrolis Photo Credit: Cecil County Sheriff's Office

A man well-known to police in Maryland is wanted on multiple open warrants, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

An alert was issued by the sheriff’s office for the second time regarding Stephen Knowles-Petrolis, who has dozens of past arrests in Cecil County on charges ranging from assault and burglary to drugs and arson.

“If you name it, he’s probably done it,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office posted two years ago in the initial alert declaring him a wanted fugitive.

Officials said that as of Monday, July 11, Knowles-Petrolis has 10 open warrants for his arrest, including seven in Cecil County, and one each by state police in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

No descriptive information regarding Knowles-Petrolis was provided by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding Knowles-Petrolis or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 618-3694 or by sharing a private message to the agency’s Facebook page.

Guest
1d ago

Got to ask your self, why isn’t this guy in jail? 10 warrants? No wonder crime is at an all time high. The bad guys are allowed to keep committing crime. Why? Democrats love criminals and despise law abiding citizens. Vote them out!

Related
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Charged With Murdering Employee At Anne Arundel McDonald's

A 21-year-old shooting suspect has been apprehended following a two-month investigation into a fatal shooting at a Maryland McDonald’s, according to authorities. Middle River resident Ja’quan Green has been charged with murdering Brian Gray, of Odenton, 23, at the fast-food restaurant in Gambrills in May, officials from the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 13.
GAMBRILLS, MD
Daily Voice

PA News Anchor Lied About Having Stalker: State Police

A Pennsylvania television news anchor has been arrested for falsely claiming she had a stalker, Pennsylvania state police say. Haley Potter, 24, originally from Pittsburgh, began making false statements to the police saying she had an ongoing harassment issue from an unknown stalker in April, according to a release by the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Laurel Man Pleads Guilty To 40-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

A 40-year-old cold case involving a young mother of four who was found dead is closer to justice after a Laurel man admitted to his role in the crime, authorities say. Howard Jackson Bradberry, 64, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of Laney Lee McGadney, 28 in 1982, say Howard County officials.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
wdac.com

York County Burglary Investigation

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating a burglary that happened Sunday, July 10 at 1:32 a.m. in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Blvd. in Manchester Township. Police released a Ring video of the suspect entering the victim’s back patio. They also released a still photo of the suspect. If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Armed Baltimore Serial Robber Sentenced To Federal Prison

A Baltimore serial robber has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the crimes, authorities say. From at least November 2018, through March 2019, Marquis Moore, 35, participated in at least 10 robberies, nine of them being with co-defendants Milek Rankin, 29, and Dontrell Glover, 30, according to the Department of Justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder Nabbed In Delco

A 20-year-old fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Delaware County, authorities said. Dahmir Hammond, of Chester, had been wanted in connection with a murder that happened on July 12, 2021 on the 2100 block of West 7th Street, local police said. Officers nabbed Hammond on the 800 block of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN MAYVIEW MANOR HOMICIDE

(New Castle, De 19720) Yesterday (July 11), at approximately 12:25 p.m. patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Sixth Street in the community of Mayview Manor for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival the 33-year-old male victim, Matthew Hessey was located on the front step area of the residence suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Baltimore Police Officer Facing Federal Drug, Weapon Charges: DOJ

A Baltimore police officer has been suspended without pay following his arrest for allegedly conspiring to distribute cocaine and oxycodone in the Baltimore area, authorities say. A criminal complaint alleges that Steven Umberto Angelini, 41, conspired with members of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle club beginning in January 2022 to distribute...
BALTIMORE, MD
MyChesCo

Wanted: Information on Older White Male Seen in Surveillance Video

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is seeking information on an older white male who was seen in surveillance footage striking a parked car. Authorities state that on June 19, 2022, at 6:35 PM, the pictured vehicle was observed on surveillance video hitting a parked car in the 100 block of West State Street. The driver of the pictured vehicle fled the scene but stopped down the street.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
abc27.com

Men wanted for Cumberland County fraud case

(WHTM) – Two men are wanted by Pennsylvania State Police as part of a fraud investigation stretching multiple counties. The Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle say two men cashed fraudulent checks using Cumberland County residents’ information. The checks were cashed at the Santander Bank located on Town Centre Drive in Concord Township, Delaware County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

