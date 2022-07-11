Alert Issued In Cecil County For Known Criminal With 10 Open Warrants Out For His Arrest

Stephen Knowles-Petrolis Photo Credit: Cecil County Sheriff's Office

A man well-known to police in Maryland is wanted on multiple open warrants, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

An alert was issued by the sheriff’s office for the second time regarding Stephen Knowles-Petrolis, who has dozens of past arrests in Cecil County on charges ranging from assault and burglary to drugs and arson.

“If you name it, he’s probably done it,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office posted two years ago in the initial alert declaring him a wanted fugitive.

Officials said that as of Monday, July 11, Knowles-Petrolis has 10 open warrants for his arrest, including seven in Cecil County, and one each by state police in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

No descriptive information regarding Knowles-Petrolis was provided by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding Knowles-Petrolis or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 618-3694 or by sharing a private message to the agency’s Facebook page.

