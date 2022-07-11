I-43 Reconstruction Project is Nearing Completion

For those who will be traveling in Sheboygan County, the Wisconsin DOT is reminding you of a construction project that is scheduled to begin today. The southbound I-43 on and off-ramps will be completely closed at Highway 42 from 5:00 this morning through 4:00 p.m. on Friday. The northbound ramps...
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re approaching almost a month since a storm on June 15 inflected heavy damage across our area, including the village of Howard. Weeks later, the storm cleanup continues there. Along Velp Avenue, a canopy still drapes a bar with its roof missing. Across the street,...
There are two meetings on the schedule for today (July 13th) in the City of Manitowoc, both of which will begin at 4:00 p.m. The Industrial Development Corporation will be in the Second Floor Conference Room in City Hall, and only have one item on their agenda. They will be...
Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties will be getting over $5 million from the state. The 2022 General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids funding has been announced, with Manitowoc County as a whole slotted to get over $2.15 million, and Sheboygan County listed as getting over $3 million. That money...
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A number of one-way streets in the City of Manitowoc will be changing around quite a bit in the next few weeks. Pavement marking work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will be affecting 8th, 10th, and 11th Street. Those three streets will be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.
It’s official, Ashley HomeStore will be taking over the former Pick ‘n Save location in Sheboygan. The City’s Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for the furniture giant during their meeting yesterday in City Hall, filling the space at 2625 South Business Drive that had been sitting empty since 2017.
There are two meetings on the Two Rivers calendar today. First up will be Public Utilities Committee, which will convene at 5:30 p.m. After getting input from the public, the group will discuss the current financial status of the wastewater utility. They will also look over the cost impact of...
Motorists in Eastern Wisconsin are continuing to feel a little bit of reprieve at the gas pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Price website, the average price per gallon of fuel is down 12 cents in Manitowoc County compared to last week, sitting at $4.43, while Sheboygan County drivers are paying 13 cents less at the pump with an average of $4.45.
A major development project in the Town of Sheboygan is getting some significant help from the State. The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands has granted the North Town development project $9.5 million to help make the huge project a reality. The project officially got underway on June 9th, as...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
There are two meetings on the docket for today in Manitowoc County government. The first of these meetings will take place at 9:00 this morning, as the Board of Adjustment will be in the County Office Complex. They will be looking over two conditional use permit requests, and three variance...
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash on I-41 South in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the crash in the Town of Menasha is already cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists traveling. The crash was supposed to take...
July 12, 2022 – Washington County, WI – WE Energies is reporting over 1,000 customers without power in the northern portion of Washington County, including Kewaskum. Power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. The cause for the outage is not yet known.
(WFRV) – Fond du Lac and Waupaca Counties are just two of six counties that the Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to do aerial enforcement missions between July 12 and July 16. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook that it plans to do aerial enforcement missions in...
Despite being nearly two hours away from a fire in Combined Locks, Wis. over the weekend, you would have still seen Door County firefighters on the scene. For the first time in Door County history, MABAS Division 154, made up of fire departments from Southern Door, Brussels-Union-Gardner, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Egg Harbor, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, and Gibraltar, sent crews to the large warehouse fire that took 24 hours to control. Led by Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht and Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges, the firefighters supported the effort by doing fill site work and fire ground pumping, among other tasks. Hecht says it was a unique experience but an important one for their firefighters to get.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
The West Foundation in Manitowoc has announced a new grant program. The Directors’ Choice Imagining Grant is divided into two parts totaling $100,000. The first grant of $50,000 will be awarded to a non-profit agency that proposes a program or service providing direct human services to the people of Manitowoc County.
It will be a busy day in the City of Manitowoc as there are four meetings on the docket. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will convene at 1:30 p.m. in the Manitowoc Senior Center. After going over the Aging and Disability Resource Center Report, the group will...
Washington County, WI – Take 90 minutes to step back in time. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., US Marine and member of American Legion Post 522 (Hubertus, WI) Tim Yauck will be presenting the story of Wisconsin’s forgotten hero, Karl Keller of Sheboygan, WI. This event will take place on Military Day at the Washington County Fair as the WWII Veteran Spotlight.
Donald G. “Butch” Drumm, age 63, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday July 10th, at his residence. Butch was born on March 22,1959 to late Gerald and Elaine (Kraemer) Drumm, of Manitowoc. Butch grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1977. On June 17, 1983, Butch married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lynn M. Braun at Bethany Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Butch and Lynn built a beautiful family together, as they were blessed with three boys Joshua, Ryan, and Kyle. Their sons exhibit the best traits of Butch in all they do. The boys were given the best example of what a strong marriage looks like after watching the love between their parents. 39 years of marriage wasn’t always easy, but always worth it.
