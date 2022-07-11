ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

I-43 Reconstruction Project is Nearing Completion

By Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad work on I-43 in Manitowoc and Brown County is nearing completion but continues for another week....

seehafernews.com

Construction Reminder for Sheboygan County Motorists

For those who will be traveling in Sheboygan County, the Wisconsin DOT is reminding you of a construction project that is scheduled to begin today. The southbound I-43 on and off-ramps will be completely closed at Highway 42 from 5:00 this morning through 4:00 p.m. on Friday. The northbound ramps...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Village of Howard hopes for reimbursement for June 15 storm cleanup

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re approaching almost a month since a storm on June 15 inflected heavy damage across our area, including the village of Howard. Weeks later, the storm cleanup continues there. Along Velp Avenue, a canopy still drapes a bar with its roof missing. Across the street,...
HOWARD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Number of one-way streets being converted to two-ways in City of Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A number of one-way streets in the City of Manitowoc will be changing around quite a bit in the next few weeks. Pavement marking work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will be affecting 8th, 10th, and 11th Street. Those three streets will be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

New Furniture Store Approved in Sheboygan

It’s official, Ashley HomeStore will be taking over the former Pick ‘n Save location in Sheboygan. The City’s Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for the furniture giant during their meeting yesterday in City Hall, filling the space at 2625 South Business Drive that had been sitting empty since 2017.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Double-Digit Gas Price Declines Reported in Eastern Wisconsin Counties

Motorists in Eastern Wisconsin are continuing to feel a little bit of reprieve at the gas pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Price website, the average price per gallon of fuel is down 12 cents in Manitowoc County compared to last week, sitting at $4.43, while Sheboygan County drivers are paying 13 cents less at the pump with an average of $4.45.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooperstown#Reconstruction#Hidden Valley Road#Wisconsin 310
seehafernews.com

Town of Sheboygan Development Project Gets a Boost from the State

A major development project in the Town of Sheboygan is getting some significant help from the State. The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands has granted the North Town development project $9.5 million to help make the huge project a reality. The project officially got underway on June 9th, as...
wiproud.com

Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Manitowoc County Groups Scheduled to Gather This Morning

There are two meetings on the docket for today in Manitowoc County government. The first of these meetings will take place at 9:00 this morning, as the Board of Adjustment will be in the County Office Complex. They will be looking over two conditional use permit requests, and three variance...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

WE Energies reporting over 1,000 outages in northern Washington County

July 12, 2022 – Washington County, WI – WE Energies is reporting over 1,000 customers without power in the northern portion of Washington County, including Kewaskum. Power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. The cause for the outage is not yet known.
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County lends a hand for Combined Locks fire

Despite being nearly two hours away from a fire in Combined Locks, Wis. over the weekend, you would have still seen Door County firefighters on the scene. For the first time in Door County history, MABAS Division 154, made up of fire departments from Southern Door, Brussels-Union-Gardner, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Egg Harbor, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, and Gibraltar, sent crews to the large warehouse fire that took 24 hours to control. Led by Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht and Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges, the firefighters supported the effort by doing fill site work and fire ground pumping, among other tasks. Hecht says it was a unique experience but an important one for their firefighters to get.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

West Foundation Announces $100,000 Grant Program

The West Foundation in Manitowoc has announced a new grant program. The Directors’ Choice Imagining Grant is divided into two parts totaling $100,000. The first grant of $50,000 will be awarded to a non-profit agency that proposes a program or service providing direct human services to the people of Manitowoc County.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Manitowoc City Groups Scheduled to Gather Throughout the Day

It will be a busy day in the City of Manitowoc as there are four meetings on the docket. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will convene at 1:30 p.m. in the Manitowoc Senior Center. After going over the Aging and Disability Resource Center Report, the group will...
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hear the story of Wisconsin’s forgotten hero Karl Kellner Wednesday, July 27, 2022 | By Tim Yauck

Washington County, WI – Take 90 minutes to step back in time. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., US Marine and member of American Legion Post 522 (Hubertus, WI) Tim Yauck will be presenting the story of Wisconsin’s forgotten hero, Karl Keller of Sheboygan, WI. This event will take place on Military Day at the Washington County Fair as the WWII Veteran Spotlight.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Donald G. Drumm

Donald G. “Butch” Drumm, age 63, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday July 10th, at his residence. Butch was born on March 22,1959 to late Gerald and Elaine (Kraemer) Drumm, of Manitowoc. Butch grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1977. On June 17, 1983, Butch married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lynn M. Braun at Bethany Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Butch and Lynn built a beautiful family together, as they were blessed with three boys Joshua, Ryan, and Kyle. Their sons exhibit the best traits of Butch in all they do. The boys were given the best example of what a strong marriage looks like after watching the love between their parents. 39 years of marriage wasn’t always easy, but always worth it.
MANITOWOC, WI

