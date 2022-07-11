ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

GFDA Announcement of the Week: Family Business TC Glass Expands in Great Falls View as Webpage

By Great Falls Development Authority
cascadenewspaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"GFDA was very helpful with the zoning process, and...

www.cascadenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
cascadenewspaper.com

2022 Buffalo Kite Festival and Craft Fair

The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park held the 2022 Buffalo Kite Festival and Craft Fair at Ulm this past weekend. Some of the activities offered were a kite building workshop, where participants learned to decorate and build their own kites, a hoop and stick station, where they could make their own Traditional Native Game pieces, and a Native cattail doll station. On display was the buffalo kite collection featuring the art of Native American artists. The kites fly at protected buffalo jumps and other special locations across America and Canada. Of course, the highlight for the kids was flying the kites they built!
ULM, MT
theelectricgf.com

Multiple calls for police at downtown church on Friday

Two people have been charged in separate incidents that led to a police presence at or near the First United Methodist Church downtown on July 8. Several people asked The Electric about the incidents since they said they saw multiple officers and police tape across the area. According to court...
KRTV News

Overnight shooting reported in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer. At about 03:49 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. The investigation resulted in what the GFPD said is an "officer involved shooting."
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy