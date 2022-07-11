GFDA Announcement of the Week: Family Business TC Glass Expands in Great Falls View as Webpage

The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park held the 2022 Buffalo Kite Festival and Craft Fair at Ulm this past weekend. Some of the activities offered were a kite building workshop, where participants learned to decorate and build their own kites, a hoop and stick station, where they could make their own Traditional Native Game pieces, and a Native cattail doll station. On display was the buffalo kite collection featuring the art of Native American artists. The kites fly at protected buffalo jumps and other special locations across America and Canada. Of course, the highlight for the kids was flying the kites they built!

ULM, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO