2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

By NFL Writers
NFL
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a Super Bowl title in February, thanks to a heroic final offensive drive and a game-sealing play by Aaron Donald. While L.A. became the fifth different Super Bowl champion in the past five seasons, 12 NFL franchises have yet to taste the ultimate...

www.nfl.com

FanSided

Tom Brady can make winning history with Buccaneers playoff run

Tom Brady can make history (again) if he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on another deep playoff run. It would just be another notch on the ol’ belt for the GOAT. You know it’s funny. NFL history, much like world history, often repeat itself. It’s a history of cycles. In today’s pass-happy NFL, the aerial assault that we see every Sunday only gets more awesome with each passing week. It’s due in large part to the fact that we are blessed with more young stud quarterbacks than we’ve ever seen at one time before. They also primarily reside in the AFC. That said, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams reside in the NFC, and that conference has one two of the last three Super Bowls despite the young talent in the other conference.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

NFL Network adds Jamie Erdahl as new host of 'Good Morning Football'

CBS Sports' and former NFL ON CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl has been named a new host of NFL Network's Emmy Award-winning show Good Morning Football, it was announced today. Erdahl will make her debut on the show Monday, July 25, joining Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva. Good...
NFL
Minnesota State
Yardbarker

Steelers Fans Already Making Clothing To Remember Heinz Field

For some Pittsburgh Steelers fans, their home stadium’s name change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium is a subtle issue. After all, the team’s name stays the same and they are still playing at the same location. It would have been tougher to handle and difficult to imagine...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that the post-hearing briefs pertaining to QB Deshaun Watson will be due soon, with one source saying of the decision: “We’re still looking at a few weeks before we get a decision. It may or may not be before camp. Sue Robinson will take her time.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

Well, the design is out. The Pittsburgh Steelers beloved Heinz Field is getting a makeover as Acrisure Stadium is born. And for the first time, we get a look at what fans will see heading into the game. Acrisure and the Steeler agreed on a 15-year deal for the naming...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Super Bowl Xliii#Texans#Vikings#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Bengals#Detroit Lions#Titans#The Lombardi Trophy#The New England Patriots
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter shares big news about Steelers’ stadium

One of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL is set to undergo a major change, and fans will likely have a difficult time accepting it. The home of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been known as Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. After two decades, the ketchup king no longer holds the naming rights to the stadium. The deal between the Steelers and Heinz expired in February and is not being renewed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Shares A Brand New Texans Helmet

The Houston Texans hope that they can turn the tide this season because they haven’t had much to celebrate over the past two seasons. Over that stretch, the team had a combined 8-25 record and their top talent has left for other NFL teams. The Texans hope that their...
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Heinz Field Will Be Renamed Acrisure Stadium

It’s the end of an era in Pittsburgh. Faithful Steelers fans will have to adjust to a new moniker for their beloved Heinz Field as the iconic venue will be renamed Acrisure Stadium, per a team announcement. "We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to...
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns
New England Patriots
Super Bowl
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
Football
Carolina Panthers
Houston Texans
Sports
Cincinnati Bengals
Arizona Cardinals
NBC Sports

Texans to debut ‘Battle Red’ helmets vs. Eagles this season

It’s been a busy offseason in the NFL for uniform news after the league rescinded its one-shell rule, allowing teams to introduce alternate-colored helmets in 2022. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie stated in March that Philly would debut alternate black helmets this season before bringing back the iconic kelly green set in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

NFL's Troy Vincent, IFAF's Pierre Trochet announced as co-chairs of 'Vision28' Group to spearhead flag football's efforts for Olympic inclusion

Pierre Trochet, President of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the National Football League (NFL), have today been announced as co-chairs of the newly formed "Vision28" Group to lead flag football's efforts towards inclusion at Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

