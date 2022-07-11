2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Tom Brady can make history (again) if he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on another deep playoff run. It would just be another notch on the ol’ belt for the GOAT. You know it’s funny. NFL history, much like world history, often repeat itself. It’s a history of cycles. In today’s pass-happy NFL, the aerial assault that we see every Sunday only gets more awesome with each passing week. It’s due in large part to the fact that we are blessed with more young stud quarterbacks than we’ve ever seen at one time before. They also primarily reside in the AFC. That said, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams reside in the NFC, and that conference has one two of the last three Super Bowls despite the young talent in the other conference.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO