Teen Boy Arrested In Failed Carjacking In Little Italy: Report

A teenage boy has been arrested after a failed carjacking in Little Italy, according to reports by CBS 13.

A 30-year-old man left his driver's side door open while picking up a food order on the 800 block of East Pratt Street when he noticed the 17-year-old climbing into the car shortly before 11 p.m., July 10, the outlet states.

The victim then rushed to his vehicle and grabbed the teen through the car window to try to pull him out, CBS says citing police.

The teen tried to drive off, dragging the victim down the street, crashing into the former Segs In The City building on the 200 block of Albemarle Street, the outlet continues.

