KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man who could be a ghost. Detectives released a picture of the person they want to find, but that’s it. They say the guy used a fake ID from Texas to secure a loan with a Kansas City-area bank on Tuesday. Kansas City police haven’t released any additional information about the man, or the type of loan he applied to receive.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO