ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

A new bill could help protect the census after Trump-era interference

By Hansi Lo Wang
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9mEN_0gbtnY0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWHR4_0gbtnY0S00

A bill introduced Monday in the U.S. House of Representatives could help the 2030 census and other upcoming national head counts avoid the years of meddling by former President Donald Trump's administration that dogged the country's most recent tally.

If it becomes law, the bill would put up additional roadblocks against any attempt by an administration to interfere with the next once-a-decade census, which is used to divvy up political representation and federal funding to communities across the U.S.

The proposal led by Rep. Carolyn Maloney — a Democrat from New York who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee that helps oversee the Census Bureau — comes after the Trump administration raised the risks of an incomplete and inaccurate count of the country's population in 2020 with its failed push for a previously untested census question about U.S. citizenship status and installation of political appointees with no obvious qualifications at the bureau, among other extraordinary moves.

"It basically moves to make sure that the census is fair and accurate, that it is removed from political influence and that the decisions made are made on science and not politics," Maloney told NPR.

Under the Ensuring a Fair and Accurate Census Act, the number of political appointees allowed at the bureau, the federal government's largest statistical agency with about 4,285 staffers, would be limited to three, including the agency's director.

The president would be allowed to remove the director — who currently can serve no more than two five-year terms — "only for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office," according to the legislative text. And if there is no director in place, there would be a succession plan involving only the top career civil servants.

The bill also specifies that only the bureau's director could make operational, statistical or technical decisions for the once-a-decade national count and that the agency could only have a "single" deputy director, who would be a career civil servant appointed by the director.

To try to prevent another citizenship-question debacle, the head of the Government Accountability Office would have to review whether all questions for the upcoming census have been "researched, studied and tested according to established statistical policies and procedures."

The bill would also require the bureau to report to Congress five-year cost estimates for its work, as well as provide a report every two years on the status of its plans for the upcoming census.

Two additional committees of outside advisers — one for reviewing statistical quality standards and another specifically focused on the 2030 census and the bureau's American Community Survey, the country's largest survey — would be created.

During the Trump administration, plans for a 2020 census advisory committee were stopped despite the concerns of many census stakeholders.

With November's midterm elections on the horizon and no introduction yet of a Senate version of this bill, it's not clear if the Democratic-controlled Congress will be able to pass the legislation during this session.

Maloney noted that other priorities, including gun control and prescription drug prices, forced this bill to stay on the backburner.

"You can't do everything at once, so we finally got to it," Maloney said.

The House oversight committee is scheduled to discuss the bill Thursday during a business meeting.

Asked if she's feeling pressure to get the bill passed by the end of the year, Maloney replied: "Yes. I certainly hope that we have a Democratic House and Senate, but you never know in an election. And I do not think the Republicans would support this bill, but I can't speak for them. They haven't supported them in the past."

In past years, Maloney has introduced bills that would make the bureau, which is currently under the Commerce Department, an independent agency — a strategy that her latest census bill avoids.

"I know both Republican and Democratic administrations did not support it being totally independent, so we have it in the Commerce Department but with strict guidelines, rules, regulations," Maloney said, adding that she's "pleased" that this new bill would make the bureau "more independent than it has been before."

The bill has the support of four former bureau directors, who released a joint statement after its introduction saying the legislation "would help build greater trust and confidence in the essential data the Census Bureau supplies to the nation."

"Trust in the nation's official data is essential to the democracy and the economy, and this legislation will undergird that trust," added Vincent Barabba, Robert Groves, Kenneth Prewitt and John Thompson.

Comments / 4

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
MSNBC

Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”June 18, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Robert Groves
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#The Census Bureau#Democrat#Npr
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Business Insider

Rep. Kinzinger on Cipollone testimony: There wasn't 'any contradiction of what anybody said' to the Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Pat Cipollone's testimony didn't refute "what anybody said" to Jan. 6 panel. Cipollone was subpoenaed by the panel following bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson. A Jan. 6 rep said Cipollone reinforced "key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct," per CBS. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said attorney Pat Cipollone's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Donald Trump 'is set to announce 2024 White House run as early as THIS MONTH to distract supporters from January 6 hearings' and as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely touted as next GOP star

Donald Trump could announce his candidacy for the 2024 election as early as this month, according to a report - an unusually early declaration, which sources said was designed to take the wind out of the sails of Republican rival Ron DeSantis, and distract from the January 6 hearings. Most...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy