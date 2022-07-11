ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia firefighters celebrate Richmond pioneers

By Elizabeth Holmes
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uqGk_0gbtnLmF00

RICHMOND, Va. -- On July 1, 1950, Richmond Fire hired its first Black firefighters, forming Engine Company Number 9.

Now, 72 years later, firefighters across Central Virginia are celebrating that historic day.

Firefighters from Richmond, Petersburg and Henrico County came together Sunday afternoon to remember the 10 firefighters who were selected out of 500 applicants to form the company.

Engine Company Number 9 covered the area of Fifth and Duval Street, where the celebration took place.

The year it was formed, two firefighters lost their lives during a rescue attempt.

WTVR

Speakers at Sunday's celebration highlighted the company's history, the memory of those who lost their lives during their service to the company, and how the formation of the company broke barriers in the firefighting industry.

"Had it not been for them, I don't think I would've, even though I was in Henrico County, I don't think I would've ever made Chief if they hadn't achieved the success that they did, 70-some years ago," said retired Henrico County Fire Chief Edwin Smith.

Smith said he there are still more barriers to be broken in the world of firefighting. He said he wants to see more female firefighters in the future.

RELATED: Mural honoring Richmond's first Black firefighters unveiled: 'Think about those who came before us'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtf.org

A 50 year shift to Virginia's suburbs likely to move to the exurbs next

In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Henrico County, VA
Society
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
Richmond, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighting#Firefighters#Richmond Fire
cbs19news

Hundreds awaiting power service restoration

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of people are still without power following severe storms that moved through parts of the area on Tuesday night. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 600 people were still without power. There were about 90 separate outage events in...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man killed in Goochland crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County. Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
WTKR News 3

Rep. Luria pushing for more than $19M in national funding for 14 Coastal Virginia projects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local congressional leader is pushing for national funding for local projects. Rep. Elaine Luria has drafted requests for funding for 14 Coastal Virginia projects, including $5.5 million to build an Air Force Reserve Intelligence Facility on Joint Base Langley-Eustis and $1.5 million to upgrade law enforcement training facilities in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WDBJ7.com

First emPATH unit in Virginia to be built in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Striving for a brighter future in behavioral healthcare and emergency medicine. That’s what Centra is aiming for with the planning for a new addition, spurred by an anonymous $1 million donation. Over the next few months, a first of its kind model for the Commonwealth...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Emergency preparedness exercise to be held at North Anna

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living near the North Anna Power Station may see some unusual activity next week. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says personnel from several state agencies, local governments and Dominion Energy will be holding a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise on July 19. According...
RICHMOND, VA
Travel Maven

Hidden Virginia Beaches worth finding this Summer

Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy