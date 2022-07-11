ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West files trademark application for ‘YZYSPLY’ retail stores

By Lucas Manfredi, Fox Business
 2 days ago
YZYSPLY plans to offer T-shirts, dress shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, jeans, beachwear, infantwear, footwear and more. AFP via Getty Images

Kanye West’s Yeezy appears to be looking to expand its retail footprint.

According to a June 29 application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, West and his legal team are looking to trademark “YZYSPLY” to use for retail stores, retail store services, online ordering services and online retail store services.

A separate filing notes that YZYSPLY plans to offer T-shirts, dress shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, jeans, beachwear, infantwear, footwear and more.

The filings were first reported by TMZ. Representatives for Yeezy did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Yeezy currently has partnerships with Gap and Adidas.

In June 2021, preorders opened for Yeezy Gap’s first offering, a $200 unisex blue puffer jacket, which sold out immediately. In addition, Yeezy Gap released a new collection with Balenciaga on May 27, which includes tees, hoodies, jogging pants, outerwear and caps.

Yeezy has been valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion by UBS, according to Bloomberg.

The latest trademark application comes after West’s Yeezus brand filed 17 applications with the USPTO for various goods and services, including cosmetics, household items, toys, games and sporting equipment, blockchain-based currencies and NFTs, physical and online retail stores, campaign buttons, clothing and bags and amusement parks.

As of the time of publication, West is worth approximately $2 billion, per real-time tracking by Forbes.

