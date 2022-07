HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — A man is in custody and undergoing evaluation, after several apparently related incidents where women were subjected to sexual contact. Monday morning shortly before 9 a.m., the Hudson City Police Department received a call via Columbia County 911 from a woman who reported that she was walking on Allen St. near St. Mary’s Church and was confronted by a man wearing red boxer underwear shorts and no shirt. The victim stated that the man exposed himself to her and proceeded to touch and grope her. The man ran away west on Union Street, police said.

