Murder suspect called 911 after deadly shooting Friday, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is accused of killing a man at an apartment in northwest Austin Friday , then calling 911, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman told 911 operators she “couldn’t take abuse anymore,” the arrest affidavit said. She also said she was sorry multiple times and turned herself into police when they arrived at the apartment at the 12100 block of Jollyville Road around 5:11 p.m. That area is near U.S. Highway 183 and Oak Knoll Drive.

Jacklyn Ensign, 30 (Austin Police Photo)

Police found a man’s body in the apartment. He had been shot from behind, according to the affidavit. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Allen Giesel.

On Monday, police said “the shooting started as a domestic dispute.” Police said Friday they believed it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Jacklyn Alice Ensign, 30, faces a first-degree murder charge. She was assigned a public defender, but the attorney’s name is not listed for her online as of Monday afternoon. She is listed as being in custody in the Travis County jail with a $75,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.