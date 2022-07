Taylor Hawkins's legacy lives on. The drummer's son, Shane Hawkins, performed a spirited cover of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" at a Laguna Beach, CA, block party for the Fourth of July, and videos of the tribute are now surfacing on TikTok. This comes months after the longtime Foo Fighters band member died on March 25 at age 50. "When Taylor Hawkins' son gets on the drums and dedicates the song 'My Hero' to his dad," the TikTok caption read. "The hawk would've been proud."

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO