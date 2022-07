ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers in moments of crisis now have an additional resource: a three-digit suicide hotline, available by a call or text to 988. Residents of all 62 counties are covered, meaning that anyone with a New York Area code will be connected to one of New York’s 13 crisis centers through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO