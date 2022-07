MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two men after a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 191 Wednesday. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy made a traffic stop on a truck with a South Carolina license plate. The driver, Demonte Jamahl Smith, did not stop, and a pursuit began that continued into Butts County. The chase ended when the truck hit another car and wrecked on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 200 in Butts County.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO