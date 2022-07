One-time Detroit Lions head coach Gary Moeller has passed away, sad news confirmed by multiple outlets. Moeller was 81. He had a brief but interesting tenure as the head coach of the Lions. In the 2000 season, Moeller moved up from LBs coach and assistant head coach to interim head coach when Bobby Ross stepped down. He went 4-3 in seven games but his Lions missed the playoffs at 9-7 when the Chicago Bears beat them on a last-second field goal in the finale.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO