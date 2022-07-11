ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Kangaroo caught after getting loose in Cullman County

By Drew Taylor
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught.

On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to owner Eli Morton. The same kangaroo, which had gotten loose Sunday night, had previously gotten loose earlier this year, according to news reports.

This is not the first marsupial sighting in Alabama. Last March , a different kangaroo got loose in Winfield and was subsequently caught.

WTVM

Construction worker ID’d after struck by vehicle in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The construction worker struck by a vehicle on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika has been identified. According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton, the victim is identified as 63-year-old Dana McGuire, of Notasulga. On July 11, at approximately 3:37 p.m., first responders located two individuals who appeared...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for missing juvenile

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is requesting public assistance locating a missing female juvenile. According to the police department, Kalli Jones, 16, of Columbus, Georgia, was reported missing from Celia Drive on July 1, around 3 a.m. Jones was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man charged with animal cruelty

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was recently arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last month.   Cullman County Animal Control Director Rodney Banister said a call was received for a welfare check on two canines at a county residence back on June 17. He said the animals were seized that day.   “Officer Jarrett quickly responded and found two canines, (one bulldog mix and one shepherd mix) without proper nutrition and shelter at an abandoned residence,” Banister said. “They were quickly taken to a local veterinary hospital, seen and released. They are at the animal shelter where their health has improved greatly.”  Arrest warrants were issued, and Levi Joseph Gerst, 40, recently turned himself in.  
CULLMAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for missing 14-year-old, Layla Tant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who went missing on July 13, 2022, at around 10 a.m. Police say that Layla Tant was reported missing from the 800th block of Stafford Court. Tant is reported as a white female who stands at five-foot-five […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wbrc.com

Arrest made in Trussville bank robbery

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is accused of robbing a bank in Trussville on Friday, July 8, 2022, according to the Trussville Police Department. Officers said on Friday July 8, 2022, at approximately 3:36 p.m. the PNC Bank located at 3501 Roosevelt Boulevard was robbed. The suspect demanded money and implied that he had a gun but never showed it during the robbery, according to investigators.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former escaped inmate Casey White is being charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Vicky White. The indictment says Casey White is responsible for Vicky White’s death because it happened during Casey White’s escape. A warrant stemming from a grand jury...
FLORENCE, AL
WRBL News 3

Traffic Alert: Several crashes reported on Interstate 85 in Opelika

UPDATE – Officials say the I-85 Southbound crash is now clear and the roadway is open. The crash on the Northbound side of I-85 is still there, with multiple vehicle blocking the roadway. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Opelika Police Department, first responders are responding to several crashes on Interstate 85. Officials said […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police continue search for Raymond ‘Paul’ Akins, last seen in 2013

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for further help from the public in finding a man who went missing nearly ten years ago. Raymond “Paul” Akins, 33, was last seen on Jan. 1, 2013, after he was taken to Marion County. Reports say that Akins was dropped off at the entrance to Elon sub-division around Shanta court, near Miller Road and Milgen Road, on Jan. 7, 2013.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Residential fire fatality on Sanford Ave.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A residential fire located on Sanford Avenue has claimed the life of a Eufaula woman. Around 4:49 a.m. on Saturday, a residential fire was reported to the Eufaula Police Communications Division. After arriving at the scene, police officers noticed the fire completely engulfed the rear of the home.
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

