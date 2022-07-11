Kangaroo caught after getting loose in Cullman County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught.Options for pregnant women in Columbus: two buildings, two different approaches
On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to owner Eli Morton. The same kangaroo, which had gotten loose Sunday night, had previously gotten loose earlier this year, according to news reports.Columbus Police investigate shooting on Trask Dr.
This is not the first marsupial sighting in Alabama. Last March , a different kangaroo got loose in Winfield and was subsequently caught.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0