Columbus Police investigating shooting on N. Lumpkin Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station on N. Lumpkin Road.

Police tell WRBL the shooting happened Monday afternoon at Big Cat Fuels, located at 2936 N. Lumpkin Road.

According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in the incident. The man was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in a private vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.