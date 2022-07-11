ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police investigating shooting on N. Lumpkin Road

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station on N. Lumpkin Road.

Police tell WRBL the shooting happened Monday afternoon at Big Cat Fuels, located at 2936 N. Lumpkin Road.

According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in the incident. The man was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in a private vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.

