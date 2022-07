Members of Meade County Fiscal Court worked through a busy agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday (7/12) night. County leaders discussed and reviewed a proposed cash lease agreement with Baptist Health for the former Jewish Clinic building which is owned on the county. The proposed lease is valued at at $13 per square foot which amounts to approximately $127,500 annually for ten years, with four 5 year renewal options. The county would be responsible for any structural issues and Baptist Health would assume the costs of regular upkeep of the building. Fiscal Court unanimously approved the lease agreement.

MEADE COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO