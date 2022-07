An entrepreneur from the Hudson Valley who made a fortune swindling prospective bagel store owners is headed to prison. Joseph Smith may share the same name as the founder of the Mormon church, but prosecutors say he's anything but a saint. The former Fishkill resident was recently sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay over $2 million in restitution after he was found guilty of fraud and tax evasion.

FISHKILL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO