Sunflower Softball League to play all-star games vs. Team Alliance in Oklahoma City

An all-star team from the Sunflower Softball League, a collegiate softball summer league in Wichita, will play a three-game series against Team Alliance in late July at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Team Alliance is one of the premier summer softball all-star teams and is headlined by Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney. The team will also include college softball stars like OU’s Grace Lyons, Alyssa Brito, Grace Green and Riley Boone, Oklahoma State ace Kelly Maxwell and Arkansas ace Chenise Delce, the SEC Pitcher of the Year.

The opportunity to play against an established organization and at the prestigious Hall of Fame Stadium is another win for the Sunflower Softball League in its first year running under commissioner Casey Walkup. It was created to be the only summer collegiate softball league outside of Florida to give local and regional players a chance to compete during the summer months.

The league consists of four teams with nearly 50 players, including Wichita State standouts Lauren Lucas, Lauren Mills, Lainee Brown and Jordyn Pipkin. The league tournament will be held at Valley Center High School this Friday and Saturday with games starting at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be invited to partner with the Alliance Fastpitch and the Collegiate Summer Series in Oklahoma City at Hall of Fame Stadium,” Walkup said in a statement. “This series will provide an amazing opportunity for our all stars to compete against some of the best college softball players in the country at the mecca of USA Softball. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The three-game series begins with a 7 p.m. game on Monday, July 25 and will conclude with a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 26 starting at 6 p.m.

It will be the third and final series for Team Alliance in the inaugural Collegiate Summer Series, which also features stops in Kansas City and Chattanooga, Tennessee.