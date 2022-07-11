ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Big rig strikes, kills man on bike in Fresno County, CHP says. Here’s what happened

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNK0i_0gbtkAAt00

A 33-year-old Sanger man on a bike was killed on a rural Fresno County road Monday when he was struck by a big rig, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was headed east on Jensen Avenue west of De Wolf Avenue about 3:45 a.m. when a big rig approached from behind, CHP said.

For unknown reasons, the man swerved left in front of the big rig and was struck from behind, CHP said.

He was thrown onto the roadway and died from his injuries at the scene, CHP said.

The driver of the big rig, a 24-year-old Corcoran man, remained on scene and cooperated with officers, CHP said.

The man on the bike was not wearing a helmet, CHP said. He has not been named pending the identification of next of kin.

Comments / 3

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Cyclist Killed in Big Rig Crash on Jensen Avenue in Fresno County

A fatal truck accident occurred on Jensen Avenue and De Wolf Avenue on the morning of Monday, July 11, 2022. The incident took place in rural Fresno County at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Preliminary Details on the Fatal Truck Accident on Jensen Avenue. Officials revealed...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sanger, CA
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
Sanger, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Corcoran, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Big Rig#Bike#County Road#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMJ

2 Men Arrested In Connection To Friday’s Double Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of two men wanted in connection to a double murder that happened in Fresno Friday night. Police say 40-year-old Gerardo Zurita drove the suspect vehicle and 19-year-old Leobardo Zurita fired the shots that killed 21-year-old Stacy Zurita and 25-year-old Raul Jose Roberto Nunez.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Hit and run driver flips car in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. – Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning after a car was found on its roof, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say, just before 4:00 a.m. a driver hit two parked vehicles and flipped over on McKinley near Millbrook avenues. The driver of the car left the scene before officers arrived.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Hit and run leaves car front end on the ground

Fresno, Calif. — When Victoria Maez came out of the store, she did not expect to see the front end of her Mustang laying on the ground. That's what happened on Sunday, July 10th in the Tower Market and Deli parking lot. A security camera caught the incident and...
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
5K+
Followers
300
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy