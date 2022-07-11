Big rig strikes, kills man on bike in Fresno County, CHP says. Here’s what happened

A 33-year-old Sanger man on a bike was killed on a rural Fresno County road Monday when he was struck by a big rig, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was headed east on Jensen Avenue west of De Wolf Avenue about 3:45 a.m. when a big rig approached from behind, CHP said.

For unknown reasons, the man swerved left in front of the big rig and was struck from behind, CHP said.

He was thrown onto the roadway and died from his injuries at the scene, CHP said.

The driver of the big rig, a 24-year-old Corcoran man, remained on scene and cooperated with officers, CHP said.

The man on the bike was not wearing a helmet, CHP said. He has not been named pending the identification of next of kin.