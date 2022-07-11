ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, NY

Houghton College becomes Houghton University

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lok6x_0gbtjSqw00
(President Wayne Lewis, courtesy of Houghton College)

HOUGHTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly a century after awarding its first baccalaureate degrees, Houghton College is taking on a new name — Houghton University.

Founded as a secondary school in 1883, the main campus is located in Allegany County with a satellite location in Buffalo. The news of its name change was announced by President Wayne Lewis on Monday.

“With this transition, we move courageously and prayerfully into Houghton’s next chapter of service, innovation and excellence,” Dr. Lewis said.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the school has become Houghton University following the approval of the New York State Board of Regents.

“As The Wesleyan Church’s oldest established higher education institution, this is a momentous time for our church and university family,” Houghton wrote on Facebook.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer (and Houghton graduate) who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

