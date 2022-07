OXFORD, Miss. — When you hear the name David Kellum, you automatically think, “He’s the voice of the Rebels.” However, Kellum is much more than that, both on a personal level and in the sense that he is a living, breathing book of Ole Miss history — full of stories and experiences that span over a 44-year period of covering Ole Miss athletics. It is a career Kellum chose and one that brings him great fulfillment.

