Human remains found in NC believed to be missing kayaker

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCT) — Onslow County deputies are investigating after human remains were found on Huggins Island near Hammocks Beach State Park on Saturday.

Around 3 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Huggins Island. The response was made after the human remains were found by teenagers who were exploring the island.

Investigators believe the remains were that of a missing kayaker, Warren Liner, 73, who was last seen on Dec. 31, 2021, while on a solo kayak trip in Bogue Inlet near Emerald Isle.

Liner’s kayak and life jacket were recovered during a search on Bear Island not long after he was reported missing. The initial search of the area and investigation included members of the Coast Guard, NC Division of Marine Fisheries, NC Wildlife Resources, and NC Park Service.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct a further examination of the human remains.

The investigation continues and has been turned over by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to NC Wildlife.

If you have any information, please contact NC Wildlife or the OCSO.

